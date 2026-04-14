Pakistan: Denied justice since 2014, family of slain journalist seeks fresh probe

Islamabad, April 14 (IANS) The family of slain journalist Zakir Hussain, also known as Shan Dahar, and media rights representatives have called for a fresh investigation into his murder and the immediate arrest of suspects who have remained at large for more than 10 years, local media reported.

While addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, Zakir's sister Fauzia Dahar and activists Adil Jawad and Waqar Soomro accused the Larkana police of facilitating the accused, Irfan Brohi and Amir Zahri, by granting them pre-arrest bail and allegedly staging a "dramatic arrest" for publicity, Pakistan's leading daily 'The Express Tribune' reported.

They claimed that the police, despite prior knowledge of court orders, released a press release and shared pictures of the suspect in custody, only to release him later. They stressed that the move clearly signalled collusion and a serious blow to the justice system.

They said Zakir, who worked as a bureau chief for a private news channel, was shot in Larkana in 2014 while he was performing his professional work. They further mentioned that the journalist had identified his attackers before his death, The Express Tribune reported.

The speakers demanded the re-investigation into the case by a senior officer. They also called for action against officials found negligent and protection for the family of the victim. They emphasised that justice in this case had remained elusive for over 12 years and mentioned that continue inaction would further erode people's trust in the law enforcement agencies.

Earlier in January, Free Press Unlimited, the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders urged Pakistani authorities to arrest the attackers and bring them to justice.

In a statement, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) stated, "International press freedom organizations Free Press Unlimited, CPJ, and Reporters Without Borders, unified under the A Safer World for the Truth coalition, independently investigated the murder of Dahar. Their conclusion is clear: a flawed investigation and a lack of political will mean that the murder of Dahar remains unsolved. The case of Dahar is exemplary of Pakistan’s handling of murders of journalists over past decades."

"The coalition’s 18-month investigation uncovered new pieces of evidence that shed light on the motive for, and official investigation of, the murder. This includes video and photographic evidence that allowed them to retrace in detail Dahar’s movements on the night of his murder. With it, the coalition makes it clear that the authorities’ version of the murder is highly improbable," it added.

According to the statement, two witnesses identified in the proceedings revealed that they were coerced into giving false information. The CPJ stated that authorities ignored clear indications that Dahar could have been targeted for his work on a story about the illegal reselling of donated medicines by local hospitals.

In a statement, CPJ stated, "Footage on the night of the murder shows that Dahar was filming inside the local health clinic, and outside purchasing medicines at the adjacent pharmacy, moments before he was shot. Dahar had earlier accused the in-charge of the clinic, Dr. Kandhro, of partaking in the medicine scheme. Dr. Kandhro was one of two doctors who were supposed to treat Dahar after he was shot, and who were later suspended for medical negligence leading to his death. Neither of the doctors were investigated by police authorities."

--IANS

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