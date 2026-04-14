India builds strong foundations in pharma, shifts towards innovation-led development: Experts

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) While India has built strong foundations in pharmaceuticals, the next phase of growth will require bold investments, deeper ecosystem collaboration, and a shift towards innovation-led development to position the country as a global leader in advanced therapeutics, experts said on Tuesday.

The two-day ‘India Pharma 2026’, organised by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, in association with FICCI and IPA, New Delhi, successfully concluded here. The event witnessed participation from over 800 delegates across both days, with more than 60 speakers engaging in 10 sessions including six plenary sessions, supported by over 20 partner organisations.

Satyaprakash TL, Joint Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, noted that discussions across sessions converged around three critical enablers for the next phase of growth -- funding, infrastructure and speed.

While stakeholders expressed varied views on prioritisation, there was a shared understanding that coordinated action across government, industry and academia is essential. Emphasising the urgency of collaboration, he stated that India must proactively position itself in the evolving global pharmaceutical landscape to remain competitive, according to an official statement from Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Speakers highlighted at one of the sessions that sustained growth in the sector depends not only on scientific advancements but also on the availability of diverse and accessible financing mechanisms.

Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, Chief Executive Officer, Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), outlined the evolving research funding architecture, noting that it combines grant-based support for academia and not-for-profit institutions with capital-based instruments for the private sector.

The discussion explored funding avenues such as venture capital, private equity, blended finance, and public-private partnerships, which are opening new growth pathways for pharmaceutical enterprises.

The sixth plenary session, moderated by Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, focused on charting India’s next phase of pharmaceutical growth by moving beyond incremental progress toward bold, innovation-driven transformation.

Winselow Tucker, Co-Chair of the FICCI Pharma Committee and President and General Manager, Eli Lilly India, highlighted that successful transformation in the pharmaceutical sector requires a clear strategic intent supported by a phased roadmap with well-defined milestones.

--IANS

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