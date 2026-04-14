'Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’ actress Gouri Agarwal calls her character's drastic shift 'challenging'

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actress Gouri Agarwal, who is seen as Kirti on the show "Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile," decided to reflect on the massive transformation her character has been undergoing on the show.

What initially began as a positive role has gradually shifted to grey and has now turned into a completely dark character.

Gouri revealed how this drastic character transformation has impacted her personally. She shared that she constantly has to remind herself that all of Kirti’s actions are purely driven by the character’s mindset, even though justifying them emotionally has been extremely challenging for her.

Gouri shared that the character has been both physically and emotionally demanding for her.

Recalling some of the most challenging scenes, Gouri said, “There have been sequences where, honestly, my own sense of morality has resisted, and I found it difficult to perform those scenes wholeheartedly because of the emotional weight they carried. However, as an actor, I had to constantly remind myself that I am serving the character’s journey. Such scenes have been both emotionally and physically demanding, as I have to ensure, as an actor, that the scenes look convincing without overstepping any boundaries.”

Gouri added that ever since Kirti’s character entered a negative space, it has been a continuous process for her to align herself with the character's mindset.

"The extent she goes to, whether it is causing harm to Reet and Raghav, displaying aggression, or pushing herself to extremes, is quite intense. Understanding and justifying those actions on an emotional level has been extremely challenging," she stated.

The primary cast of Zee TV’s "Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile" further stars Bharat Ahlawwat, who is seen as Raghav on the show and Aayushi Khurrana, who plays Reet.

"Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile" airs only on Zee TV at 10:30 pm!

--IANS

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