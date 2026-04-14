IPL 2026: GT issue ticketing advisory for rescheduled CSK match in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, April 14 (IANS) Gujarat Titans have released a ticketing advisory for the rescheduled match against Chennai Super Kings, following the updated schedule announced by the BCCI for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026.

“Gujarat Titans remain committed to a fan-first approach by offering flexibility to those who have already booked tickets to support the team. Keeping fans at the heart of every decision, the franchise is focused on ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for all. Fans who booked their tickets via BookMyShow will receive an SMS and/or WhatsApp message and/or email with two options: retain tickets for the new date or opt for a full refund, which will be credited within 8–10 business days,” the franchise said.

“The deadline to respond is April 20 at 12 PM. If no response is received, tickets will be considered retained. For physical tickets, refunds will be processed only after successful return of the physical tickets. Detailed instructions on how to return physical tickets will be shared April 21 onwards by BookMyShow via SMS, Email & WhatsApp. All ticket holders are requested to review the communication and respond within the timeline,” GT added.

The GT-CSK fixtures' dates were swapped due to municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other regions of Gujarat, slated for April 26. According to the revised itinerary, as issued by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, the afternoon clash between GT and CSK was originally scheduled for April 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But it will now be held on the same date at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The match will still start at 3:30 PM IST. As a result, the reverse fixture in Chennai on May 21, originally scheduled for the evening, will now be played in Ahmedabad with a new start time of 7:30 PM IST.

--IANS

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