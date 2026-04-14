‘Never take decisions when angry’: Dhoni’s captaincy advice to Mhatre which helped him win U19 WC

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Young Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ayush Mhatre opened up on the invaluable guidance he received from legendary skipper MS Dhoni, highlighting how the veteran’s advice shaped his leadership approach during his stint as India U-19 captain.

Mhatre, who recently led India to a title-winning campaign at the U-19 World Cup, recalled his interactions with Dhoni during his time with CSK at the IPL 2025 season, describing them as pivotal to his development as a young leader.

“Last year, I got the opportunity to play under Mahi bhai. I was the captain of the India U19 that time. I spoke to him about captaincy after the IPL, I asked for his advice as it was my first time as a captain. He advised me to stay calm on the ground and never make decisions when angry. He said, 'There will be frustration sometimes due to partnerships by opposition, but if you stay calm for that short period and just breathe and wait for it to pass, you will be able to make good decisions’,” he said in a video shared by IPL on Tuesday.

The youngster also spoke about fulfilling a long-cherished dream of representing one of the IPL’s most successful franchises, and the surreal feeling of sharing the dressing room with players he once watched on television.

“It is a dream to play and represent a big franchise like CSK. And to play for them is a big deal. And so the opportunity to play alongside Mahi (M.S. Dhoni) bhai, Ruturaj, and (Shivam) Dube bhai. I used to watch them on TV till last year, and now I am sharing the dressing room with them. It's like a dream,” he said.

Despite being new to the setup, Mhatre said he quickly felt at home in the CSK environment, crediting the team’s culture for helping him settle in with ease.

“I didn't feel like my first time here when I joined them last year. I felt free here; that's how the environment is. They live like a family. I often have fun with my teammates, in the room as well, we hang around, though I am shy when it comes to talking, but with teammates I am fine,” he expressed.

Speaking about his role on the side, the youngster made it clear that flexibility and team contribution remain his priorities, rather than a fixed batting position.

“There is no specific role. They told me to just back myself and my game like the last year and no need to change anything, just watch the ball and play as per merit and contribute to the team's win as much as possible. I just want to play. I don't have any preference for the batting position. I am ready to bat at any position the team wants me to,” he stated.

Mhatre also reflected on the evolving nature of modern-day cricket, emphasising how the game’s increasing tempo has influenced his approach with the bat.

“I don't necessarily plan to play aggressively. T20 game has changed the style of play. Even in ODI, aggressive cricket has taken precedence. Stroke-making ability has improved a lot. It is not just the experienced players, in the last 3-4 years a lot of young strokemakers have come up and it makes me happy. To get such an opportunity at this age is truly incredible. To be able to play for such a successful franchise like CSK is a big deal in itself. So there is no room for fear, I will just continue playing as I always have,” he noted.

CSK will play Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground, the M A Chidambaram Stadium, on Tuesday.

--IANS

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