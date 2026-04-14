April 14, 2026 5:52 PM हिंदी

Ajita wins thriller for singles title at G D Birla Memorial Inter-Club Badminton Tournament

Ajita wins thriller for singles title at G D Birla Memorial Inter-Club Badminton Tournament

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Ajita Ravindran displayed grit and resilience against an equally determined Pooja Jhalani to prevail in three games and win the Women’s Singles 45+ title in the G D Birla Memorial Inter-Club Badminton Tournament, hosted by Bombay Gymkhana.

After dropping the closely contested opening game 24-26, Ajita clawed back to win the second 21-19 and, with both players fighting tooth and nail for each point in trying conditions, won the decider 21-18 to cap a well deserved victory.

In the Men’s Doubles 110+ category, the duo of Bibhash Chatterjee and Shiv Thakur delivered a commanding performance to defeat top seeds Gautam Laud and Shailesh Daga in straight games, 21-12, 21-15.

In the Men’s Singles 45+ category, Vikrant Karanjkar put up a dominant display to overcome top seed Sachin Bharati 21-6, 21-19, while, in the Mixed Doubles 80+ category, Hemant Duggal and Shweta Thakur registered one of the most one-sided wins of the finals, defeating Sandeep Mohan and Tejasvi Sawant Desai 21-10, 21-4.

Earlier, the top two seeds in the women’s singles 45+, Priya Ambekar and Namita Mehta-Vijayakar were shown the door, losing in contrasting fashion. While top seed Priya lost 6-21, 13-21 to Pooja Jhalani, second seed Namita put up a better fight before losing in three games, 14-21, 21-15, 11-21.

Seeded teams also lost out in the Men’s Doubles 110+ and the Mixed Doubles 80+. In the mixed doubles, the top seed pairing of Shailesh Daga and former international Aparna Popat were defeated by Sandeep Mohan and Tejasvi Sawant 21-14, 19-21, 21-9. There was heartbreak for the second seeds too as Shiv Thakur and Naheed Divecha were beaten by Hemant Duggal and Shweta Thakur 21-12, 21-16.

There was solace for Daga, however, who won the men’s doubles 110+, paired with Gautam Lad. The duo seeded first, defeated Anis Badami and Vipool Patel 21-18, 21-8 to make the title round.

--IANS

bc/

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