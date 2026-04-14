Manu Menon details viral BTS video of Akshay Kumar’s stunt going wrong in 'Bhooth Bangla'

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took a nasty hit during the filming of an action sequence of his upcoming film 'Bhooth Bangla'. Actor Manu Menon has spoken about the viral behind-the-scenes (BTS) video featuring Akshay Kumar and him, where the superstar appears to have been injured while performing a stunt.

In the recently released BTS clip, Akshay Kumar is seen performing a dramatic mid-air jump kick with his co-actor Manu Menon. However, the sequence doesn’t go entirely as planned. While landing, the actor loses balance and falls, appearing to hurt himself in the process.

Talking about the same, Manu Menon said, “We had one take to get this shot right, so he came flying in fast and the impact was hard. It’s not easy to get right back up from a stunt like that but that’s why he is who he is. That was just our first shot and after a short break he was ready for a long day of a physical shoot. That was more motivation for me, to see him bounce back so quickly".

The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan after a gap of 14 years, a collaboration that has previously delivered several cult entertainers.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ is directed by Priyadarshan, and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. The film will bow in cinemas on April 16, 2026.

--IANS

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