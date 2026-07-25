Golf: Jeev and Jyoti make the cut in Senior Open

Gleneagles (Scotland), July 25 (IANS) Jeev Milkha Singh, who was tied 12th after the first round, made the cut at the ISPS HANDA Senior Open after seeming to be in danger at times. Jeev shot 8-over 78 in tough conditions at the Gleneagles Hotel after being bogey free 67 in the first round.

At 5-over, he was tied at 69th as the Top-70 and ties made the weekend rounds. Also making the cut was Jyoti Randhawa, who, after a 72, added 73 to be 5-over in the same T-69th place.

It was a day when nobody went bogey-free, with wind adding to the firm and fast conditions; the King's Course was a much tougher proposition than it had been on Thursday.

Cameron Percy will take a three-shot lead into the weekend of the ISPS HANDA Senior Open after a brilliant back nine of 33 in challenging weather conditions. The Australian entered day two with a one-shot lead and extended that advantage with a two-under 68 to get to nine under par, three ahead of American Jerry Kelly.

Kelly matched Percy's lowest round of the day with a 68 to sit at six under, two shots clear of a pair of Open Champions in Ernie Els and Henrik Stenson and Austria's Markus Brier.

Percy looked like he too could fall victim to the layout with bogeys on the fifth and eighth before a birdie on the ninth steadied the ship. A chip-in on the 13th then sparked an excellent closing run and further gains on the 14th and last saw the 52-year-old regain his position at the top of the leaderboard.

Percy has yet to claim a senior win since turning 50 in May 2024, but he has made all 81 of his cuts on the Champions Tour and in 2025 finished in the top ten at this event, the Senior PGA Championship and the U.S. Senior Open.

Frenchman Lionel Alexandre and American Matt Gogel were at three under, one ahead of 2023 Senior Open champion Alex Cejka, 1993 Ryder Cupper Peter Baker, South Africa's Darren Fichardt, Australian Michael Wright and American duo Taggart Ridings and Tom Penrice Jr, with just 16 players under par.

--IANS

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