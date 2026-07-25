July 26, 2026 12:23 AM हिंदी

Matt Damon is eager to shoot for new ‘Jason Bourne’ movie

Matt Damon is eager to shoot for new ‘Jason Bourne’ movie

Los Angeles, July 25 (IANS) Actor Matt Damon has shared that he is “all in” for the new part of the ‘Jason Bourne’ franchise. The actor, who essays the titular character in the recently released film ‘The Odyssey’, has starred as the amnesiac CIA assassin in four movies from the ‘Jason Bourne’ action-thriller franchise.

The actor has shared that he wants to reprise the role in a new film from director and writer Edward Berger.

The actor said on ‘The Dan Patrick Show’, “It looks really good, and I’m very hopeful that it will happen. If we really feel like we’ve got a shot at doing something great, I’m all in. I love that character. It’s been an incredible part of my life. I’d love to do it again”.

Matt Damon first played Jason Bourne in 2002’s ‘The Bourne Identity’ and followed it up with ‘The Bourne Supremacy’ in 2004, ‘The Bourne Ultimatum’ in 2007 and ‘Jason Bourne’ in 2016.

Meanwhile, the actor is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in ‘The Odyssey’, helmed by Christopher Nolan. The actor essays the legendary Greek hero Odysseus in one of the most ambitious mythological adaptations in recent years.

The film is based on Homer's ancient epic, the film follows Odysseus' perilous decade-long journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War, as he confronts monsters, gods and seemingly impossible trials while longing to reunite with his wife, Penelope, and son, Telemachus.

The project also boasts a star-studded ensemble, with Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal among the cast.

The film is shot using cutting-edge IMAX technology across spectacular international locations, and blends Nolan's signature large-scale filmmaking with the timeless themes of courage, sacrifice, identity and the enduring desire to find one's way home.

--IANS

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