July 26, 2026 12:23 AM हिंदी

Kriti Sanon, Ishaan Khatter celebrate democracy as Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister

Kriti Sanon, Ishaan Khatter celebrate democracy as Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Bollywood has reacted to the resignation tender by the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan.

On Saturday, Dharmendra Pradhan took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note in which he notified people that he sent his resignation to the Union cabinet.

The film fraternity reacted positively to the development, as they upheld the values of democracy.

Actress Kriti Sanon took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and wrote, “A true democracy doesn't weaken when questioned. It strengthens when it listens”.

Ishaan Khatter took to his social media, and posted a picture of himself holding a drawing that read ‘Inquilaab Zindabad’ (long live the revolution).

He wrote, “India won today. Democracy won today. The collective empathy of millions washed the apathy of habit. So f**king proud. THIS is the INDIA I grew up in. Maa tujhe salaam”.

Actor Ranvir Shorey took to his X, formerly Twitter, and praised PM Modi’s “masterstroke”.

He wrote, “And in one swift move the Modi govt has managed to win over none of its enemies, and disenchant a lot of its supporters. #masterstroke”.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, after weeks of massive student protests and consistent people’s movement in the heart of the national capital. The students sought his resignation over exam irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak. His resignation comes after the brutal crackdown by Delhi Police against protestors at Jantar Mantar on July 20. He has been replaced by Pralhad Joshi as the Union Education Minister.

The brutal assault on the protestors on July 20 by the cops flared up the entire nation, and angry citizens poured in huge numbers to support the students at Jantar Mantar. The protests also spread from Delhi to first the metro cities, and eventually small towns. The protests intensified after Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed by Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of July 18 after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike.

Authorities shifted him to a hospital, citing his deteriorating health, medical advice and compliance with a Delhi High Court order. Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.

--IANS

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