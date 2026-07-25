July 26, 2026 12:23 AM हिंदी

Several areas in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan remain cut off after flash floods

Several areas in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan remain cut off after flash floods (File Image)

Islamabad, July 25 (IANS) Road access to several parts of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) remains cut off for the fourth consecutive day as flash floods and glacial lake outburst floods (Glofs) continue to damage highways and hamper restoration efforts, local media reported.

"Thousands of residents and tourists remained stranded as road closures severed access to several valleys. Flood-hit communities also continued to face shortages of drinking water, electricity and communication services," Pakistan’s daily Dawn reported.

"Between July 18 and July 21, GB recorded unprecedented temperatures, resulting in rapid glacier melting and Glof incidents in several areas," Director General of the GB Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) Ataur Rehman Kakar told Dawn.

According to residents of Hisper Valley in Nagar district, patients and students are facing severe hardships. Food and medicine are running short, while other essential supplies are also worsening.

People from Diamer, Astore, Ghizer and other affected districts also complained of disruptions of electricity and water supply along with other essential commodities.

"Residents of Astore expressed concern over what they described as the slow pace of work to reopen the Valley Road, saying the valley had remained isolated for three days," Dawn noted.

Last week, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan faced widespread destruction due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains.

GBD­MA said that flash floods occurred at six locations in Diamer early on July 13, Pakistan’s daily Dawn reported.

Several houses and the Kar­akoram Highway (KKH) were damaged along with crops, agricultural land, and public and private property.

Traffic was completely suspended in Thore Valley as the main road was washed away in several places. Thousands of residents are facing difficulties as power transmission lines were damaged and flood debris entered several houses.

Entire houses with their contents were also swept away in a devastating flash flood in Khanbari, while livestock being washed away was also reported.

--IANS

ksk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Quentin Halys topples top seed Alexander Bublik in the final to lift his maiden ATP Tour title at the Generali Open in Kitzbühel in Austria on Saturday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Generali Open: Halys topples Bublik in Kitzbühel for maiden ATP Tour title

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the Bhumi Pujan programme for the construction of Amul's proposed world's largest curd manufacturing unit at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town, Kolkata, on Sunday, July 19, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Kuntal Chakrabarty)

HM Amit Shah praises Pradhan’s resignation, terms it a reflection of BJP ethos

Kargil Diwas: Saga of 27 years of valour, victory and transformed Indian Military

Kargil Diwas: Saga of 27 years of valour, victory and transformed Indian Military

Anahat makes history, becomes World Junior squash champion by winning the title at Nigara-on-the-Lake in Ontario, Canada. Photo credit: World Squash/X

Anahat makes history, becomes first Indian World Junior squash champion

Macron thanks firefighters and security forces for efforts amid wildfires

Macron thanks firefighters and security forces for efforts amid wildfires

Matt Damon is eager to shoot for new ‘Jason Bourne’ movie

Matt Damon is eager to shoot for new ‘Jason Bourne’ movie

Several areas in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan remain cut off after flash floods (File Image)

Several areas in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan remain cut off after flash floods

Kriti Sanon, Ishaan Khatter celebrate democracy as Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister

Kriti Sanon, Ishaan Khatter celebrate democracy as Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister

IOA President PT Usha praises Glasgow organisers, backs India for strong medal haul in Commonwealth Games 2026. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: IOA Prez Usha praises Glasgow organisers, backs India for strong medal haul

Historic breakthrough: Indian Épée fencers record best-ever World Championship finish in Hong Kong. Photo credit: FIE

Historic breakthrough: Indian Épée fencers record best-ever World Championship finish