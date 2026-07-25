CWG 2026: IOA Prez Usha praises Glasgow organisers, backs India for strong medal haul

Glasgow, July 25 (IANS) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has praised the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee for delivering a well-executed opening ceremony, saying the athletes were treated with the respect and recognition they deserved.

Speaking during the ongoing Commonwealth Games, Usha said the organisers had ensured a warm and memorable welcome for all participating nations, creating a positive atmosphere for the athletes at the start of the competition.

“The opening ceremony was very well organised, and the athletes were honoured beautifully. It was a wonderful experience for everyone,” Usha said, appreciating the efforts of the Glasgow organising committee.

The IOA President also expressed confidence in India’s prospects at the Games, stating that the contingent is capable of delivering a strong performance across multiple disciplines. “We have a talented team, and I am confident India will win a good number of medals here. Our athletes have prepared well, and I wish them the very best for the competition,” she said.

India has fielded a competitive contingent across the 10 sports featured in the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, with several Olympic and world championship medallists expected to lead the country’s medal challenge.

Usha also congratulated para-powerlifter Jhandu Kumar, who opened India’s medal account by winning a bronze medal in the men’s heavyweight category. She described his achievement as an inspiring start to India’s campaign and hoped it would motivate the rest of the contingent.

“Congratulations to Jhandu Kumar on winning India’s first medal. His performance is inspiring and will certainly boost the confidence of the entire team,” she said.

India will now look to build on the early success as several medal contenders, including athletes in weightlifting, boxing and athletics, begin their campaigns over the coming days.

--IANS

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