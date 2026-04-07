April 07, 2026 12:53 PM हिंदी

Gold, silver trade choppy as crude rallies over West Asia tensions

Gold, silver trade choppy as crude rallies on Iran concerns

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Gold and silver prices showed volatility in Tuesday’s session amid geopolitical tensions following US President Donald Trump’s recent aggressive posts on Iran.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (June 5) were trading at Rs 1,50,228, up Rs 247 or 0.16 per cent at 11:35 am.

On the intraday front, the yellow metal rose as much as 0.32 per cent or Rs 493 to Rs 1,50,474. Earlier in the session, before 10 am, it was trading lower by 0.23 per cent or Rs 356 at Rs 1,49,625.

Similarly, silver futures (May 5) were trading 0.48 per cent or Rs 1,121 higher at Rs 2,34,500. The white metal gained nearly 1 per cent or Rs 2,168 to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,35,547, after earlier witnessing a decline of 0.67 per cent or Rs 1,579 to an intraday low of Rs 2,31,800.

According to analysts, despite geopolitical tensions, precious metals are not showing strong safe-haven behaviour.

Similarly, MCX silver remains volatile around Rs 2,31,000–Rs 2,33,000, with resistance at Rs 2,33,000–Rs 2,34,000. Analysts said a breakout could push prices higher, while a decline below Rs 2,30,000 may accelerate losses.

In the international market, precious metals were trading on a flat note.

COMEX gold was trading at $4,681.34, down $3.36 or 0.07 per cent, while COMEX silver was at $72.94, up $0.09 or 0.13 per cent.

Meanwhile, spot gold stood at $4,653, up $3 or 0.06 per cent, while spot silver traded at $72.78, down $0.02 or 0.04 per cent.

The volatility in precious metals comes amid rising uncertainty as traders and investors react to a deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Iran regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In response, Iran reportedly said it seeks a lasting end to tensions with the US and Israel and pushed back against pressure to reopen the Strait. Trump, however, warned that Iran could be “taken out” if it failed to meet his Tuesday night deadline to reach a deal.

In addition, crude oil prices surged sharply, with Brent crude futures rising as much as 1.69 per cent or $1.86 to $111.63 by 9:57 a.m. US WTI crude futures jumped over 3 per cent or $4.15 to $116.56.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Vijay Varma: ‘Matka King’ is a story of ambition, power, and the price one pays for success

Vijay Varma: ‘Matka King’ is a story of ambition, power, and the price one pays for success

Ekta Kapoor to ‘darling papa’ Jeetendra on 84th b’day: My father is a super achiever

Ekta Kapoor to ‘darling papa’ Jeetendra on 84th b’day: My father is a super achiever

Fast breeder reactors to deliver reliable, higher thermal efficiency: Govt

Fast breeder reactors to deliver reliable, higher thermal efficiency: Govt

Bangladesh: Ex-Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury arrested in Dhaka

Bangladesh: Ex-Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury arrested in Dhaka

Masaba Gupta shares dreamy Maldives getaway moments with her little baby girl

Masaba Gupta shares dreamy Maldives getaway moments with her little baby girl

PM Modi congratulates To Lam on his election as Vietnam's President

PM Modi congratulates To Lam on his election as Vietnam's President

MEA bids farewell to Vatican envoy Leopoldo Girelli, lauds role in strengthening ties

MEA bids farewell to Vatican envoy Archbishop Girelli, lauds role in strengthening ties

IPL 2026: 'Coming back to RCB was turning point of my career,' says Padikkal

IPL 2026: 'Coming back to RCB was turning point of my career,' says Padikkal

Drew Barrymore: I’ve had two C-sections, can’t wear different types of pants

Drew Barrymore: I’ve had two C-sections, can’t wear different types of pants

IPL 2026: Top order in focus as DC eye hat-trick of victories over winless GT (preview)

IPL 2026: Top order in focus as DC eye hat-trick of victories over winless GT (Preview)