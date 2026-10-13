Gill, Shafali claim ICC Player of the Month awards for September 2026

Dubai, Oct 13 (IANS) India ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill and opener Shafali Verma have been named the ICC Men’s and Women’s Players of the Month for September, respectively, completing a double for India for the third time in the award's history.

Gill secured his fifth monthly honour after a prolific ODI series against the West Indies, extending his record for the most wins in the men’s category. Verma earned her second award after playing key roles in India’s triumphs at the Women’s Asia Cup and the Asian Games.

Gill's latest recognition puts him alongside West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, who has also won the ICC Player of the Month award five times. His previous wins came in January and September 2023, followed by February and July 2025.

The right-handed batter made a decisive contribution in India’s ODI series against the West Indies, scoring 110 in the opening match in Thiruvananthapuram as the hosts secured an eight-wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead.

He followed that performance with a stunning 223 off 133 deliveries, registering the quickest double-century in ODI history and powering India’s successful chase of a 406-run target. India won by eight wickets with 39 balls remaining.

“It feels fantastic to win my fifth ICC Player of the Month award, and I am grateful to the panel for this honour. It was immensely satisfying to score those runs and even more special to be part of successful run chases in front of our home fans, whose support always gives us an extra boost.

“The pace of ODI cricket has gone up significantly, and you must think on your feet, assess the conditions quickly and adapt to the demands of the pitch and the target. With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in southern Africa next year, we are determined to keep raising our standards and build a strong and balanced team capable of rising to the challenges ahead,” Gill said

Shafali, meanwhile, continued her impressive run in major tournaments, finishing as India’s leading run-scorer in their Women’s Asia Cup-winning campaign. She accumulated 360 runs at a strike rate of 184.61 and also claimed six wickets during the period.

The opener carried her form into the Asian Games, scoring an unbeaten 100 against Bangladesh in the semi-final before making 48 in the final against Sri Lanka.

It is Verma's second ICC Player of the Month award, following her first win in November 2025 after her match-winning performance in the Women’s World Cup final against South Africa in Navi Mumbai.

"It is an incredible honour to win the ICC Player of the Month award again. It was immensely satisfying to play my part in our victories at the Asia Cup and the Asian Games, and winning this award makes those triumphs even more special," Shafali said.

"I am excited about the months ahead and determined to keep performing at my best, with the ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in February next year, another tournament to look forward to. The memory of winning the World Cup is still so fresh and special, and I can’t wait to be back on the field for an ICC tournament on home soil. It promises to be an unforgettable experience!" she added.

The September shortlists also featured India opener Abhishek Sharma and Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza in the men’s category, while Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and India left-arm spinner Sree Charani were nominated for the women’s award.

This marks the fifth occasion on which players from the same cricket board have won both monthly honours, with India achieving the double for the third time. Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana won the awards in June 2024, while Abhishek Sharma and Mandhana secured the respective honours in September 2025.

--IANS

vi/bc