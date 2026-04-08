GIFT City fund ecosystem surges 60-fold to $32 billion, FMEs rise 25-fold

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), on Wednesday, told that its fund management ecosystem scaled sharply over five years, with capital commitments surging 60-fold from less than $0.5 billion in March 2020 to $32.13 billion as of December 2025.

The number of Fund Management Entities (FMEs) operating in the International Financial Services Centre increased from 8 in March 2020 to 202 at present, representing a 25-fold growth.

GIFT City-based funds have raised $17.34 billion, with nearly $17 billion already deployed.

It highlighted the ecosystem attracting notable commitments and enabling actual investment activity at scale.

The number of fund schemes has grown from fewer than 10 to 313, reflecting rapid surge in product offerings and investment strategies.

Around 85 per cent of the capital deployed through GIFT City is directed towards India, with the remaining 15 per cent allocated to global investments.

GIFT City said that the capital commitments proved its role as a gateway for channelling global capital into India and enabling investors to access international opportunities from a single jurisdiction.

The growth in the ecosystem has been supported by increasing participation from both domestic and global fund managers across asset classes, including private equity, venture capital, and public market strategies.

"GIFT IFSC has provided a strong gateway to launch differentiated investment solutions for our company; serve global and NRI investors more effectively and facilitate domestic investors' access to overseas opportunities. We remain committed to building scale in offshore assets under management and expanding our global investment capabilities," said A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.

"Our offshore inbound fund based out of GIFT City has been operating seamlessly. With rapidly evolving infrastructure and a progressive regulatory environment, the institution continues to strengthen its position as a premier global financial hub," said Vikas Khemani, Founder and CIO, Carnelian Asset Management and Advisors Private Limited.

--IANS

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