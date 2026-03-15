Ghibran: Sharwanand's 'Biker' will be a film that will be on par with Hollywood films

Hyderabad, March 15 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema's top music directors Ghibran has now said that actor Sharwanand's upcoming Telugu film 'Biker', for which he has scored music, will be a film that will be on a level that will be on par with Hollywood films.

In an interview, Ghibran, while talking about how he became a part of director Abhilash Reddy Kankara's eagerly awaited sports drama 'Biker', said, "I was introduced as a music director here with Sharwa garu's film 'Run Raja Run'. Now I am very happy to work with him again in this film. I believe this film will give me a good comeback."

Going on to give details of the film on racing, music director Ghibran said, "The making of this film will be on a Hollywood level. That is the idea of ​​director Abhilash. It will not only have racing and action, but also very strong emotional family content. Be it a sportsperson or a racer, one has a family. Both racing and family emotions have been blended very well in this film."

The music director, who has already seen the first copy of the upcoming sports drama, said, "The entire movie is amazing. Especially the racing scenes are sure to give audiences an edge-of-the-seat feeling. Even those who don't know much about bike racing will find the racing shown in this movie very exciting. Also, the emotion between a father and his son has been showcased very well in this film. Along with the youth, family audiences too will like this movie."

Talking about the challenges he faced while scoring music for this film, Ghibran said, "Many people compare films with racing backdrops to Hollywood films. Wherever we go, we are asked to do music like 'F1'. In fact, when we were thinking about this film, 'F1' had not yet released. However, we have tried to give our best music for this film. We are very confident that the audience will like it too."

For the unware, actor Sharwanand plays a bike racer in this upcoming film, which was initially being referred to as #Sharwa36. Malavika Nair plays the female lead in this film which will also feature well known character artistes Brahmaji and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on April 3 this year.

--IANS

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