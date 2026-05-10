Britney Spears sets on 'spiritual journey' after rehab

Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears has embarked on a "spiritual journey" following her recent DUI arrest and subsequent rehab treatment.

The ‘Toxic’ singer checked into a clinic in early April, weeks after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol (DUI) in Ventura, California in early March.

The singer left the facility earlier this month ahead of reaching a plea deal in the case. Britney, 44, took to Instagram recently, and shared a photo of herself handling a snake while out and about with sons Sean Preston, 20, and 19-year-old Jayden, who she has with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

She wrote in the caption “Went to the pet store with my kids and look at what a beautiful baby snake this is. Snakes are symbolic of good health, higher consciousness, and pure luck. I’m so damn thankful to my friends and so many new beautiful people I have met through my spiritual journey… all a blessing in disguise (sic)”.

She added, "I still have to learn how to be kind to myself and the way I speak to myself. It’s a never ending journey and sometimes I just stop, look up and say wow God I think that was you and smile on (sic)".

Britney Spears was arrested in on suspicion of driving under the influence after authorities received reports of erratic driving involving her BMW on the 101 Freeway. Prosecutors later charged her with misdemeanor DUI involving alcohol and drugs.

The District Attorney’s Office explained, "This DUI case will be handled according to our standard protocols. "For defendants without a prior DUI history, a low blood alcohol level, and where there is no crash or injury, prosecutors typically offer what is known as a ‘wet reckless.’ This law allows a defendant to plead guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs”.

“The District Attorney’s Office also explained that this type of scenario is “common, particularly when a defendant demonstrates self-motivation to address underlying issues through rehabilitation or a drug and alcohol treatment program. Under that offer, a defendant is placed on probation for 12 months, receives credit for any time spent in custody, is required to complete a DUI class, and must pay state-mandated fines and fees”, they added.

--IANS

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