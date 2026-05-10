Vishal tells TN CM Vijay: May this be the golden era of our state!

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) Congratulating actor Vijay who took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, actor Vishal on Sunday expressed the desire for Vijay's term to be the golden era of the state.

Taking to his social media timelines to congratulate Vijay, Vishal wrote, "Congratulations to our honourable chief minister #ThalapathyVijay as I always love to call him for taking oath as the next chief minister of #TamilNadu and so happy to see a personality from our fraternity to lead the government. Best wishes to all the elected MLAs and future ministers. May this be the golden era of our state."

He then went on to add, Dear #CM Vijay sir, proud to add sir to the person I know for the last 32 years. Requesting you for the following. As a voter, would like to see you taking stock of the lady/woman constables who stand in the heat unnecessarily when a CM leaves his/her house to go to the secretariat. Request you to provide them mobile toilets."

He added, "Yes, there are promises to be met. But the basics like mending roads, which has been the same (for the) last 30 years with water logging, making sure the elusive storm water drains come into existence and also the list as common man goes on. But yes, these can be attented to which will make a mark which no leader has attended to till date. God bless you with abundant positivity and strength to handle all that comes your way to do good for the public. (sic)"

Several other film celebrities too congratulated Vijay on the occasion. Notable among these was actor S J Suryah, who has directed actor Vijay. He wrote, "Congratulations to my friend, actor Izhaya thazhapathy, then Thalapathy, now the youngest leader, Our Honourable Chief Minister Of TamilNadu @TVKVijayHQ sir. Happy seeing you sitting on THE CHAIR."

--IANS

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