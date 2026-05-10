FairPoint: Why Mamata Banerjee’s defeat resonated beyond India

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) There was something unusual about the reaction to the Assembly election results this time. State elections in India routinely produce celebrations, accusations, posturing and political drama. But the outcome in West Bengal travelled far beyond India's borders.

From Dhaka to Washington, the result triggered reactions rarely seen after a state poll in India. That alone suggested that what happened in Bengal was not being viewed merely as a regional political shift. It was being read as something larger -- a strategic and ideological development in one of India's most sensitive border states. And, the international attention it attracted was equally striking.

US President Donald Trump congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on what the White House described as a "historic" and "decisive" mandate in West Bengal. Several international publications portrayed the result as a breakthrough moment for PM Modi in a state that had remained politically resistant to the BJP for years.

The obvious question is: why did a state election command such extraordinary global attention? Victories in Haryana, Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh do not evoke reactions of this scale abroad. West Bengal, however, occupies a different place in India's political imagination. Geography and demography make it uniquely sensitive. Sharing a long and porous border with Bangladesh, the state has for years remained central to debates around illegal infiltration, border security and demographic change.

For years, the BJP has argued that the Mamata Banerjee government looked the other way while infiltration from Bangladesh continued unchecked. The allegations are not new.

Ironically, Mamata Banerjee herself once raised similar concerns. In 2005, as a Lok Sabha member, she had dramatically protested in Parliament over infiltration from Bangladesh, calling it a "disaster" for the country. On the streets of West Bengal, too, she repeatedly accused the then Left Front government of using illegal immigrants as a political vote bank.

But politics often reshapes positions faster than circumstances change. After coming to power in 2011, Mamata Banerjee's stand appeared to undergo a sharp reversal. The issue that once formed the centrepiece of her political attacks gradually disappeared from her rhetoric. Instead, she became one of the fiercest critics of attempts to identify or deport illegal immigrants.

The sharpest example came during the Assam NRC exercise in 2018. While the Supreme Court-monitored process sought to identify illegal immigrants in Assam, Mamata Banerjee openly attacked the exercise, warning of "civil war" and "bloodbath" if the Centre continued with the policy. This opposition was aimed at protecting a political support base shaped over years of unchecked migration.

The BJP repeatedly built its Bengal campaign around this accusation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while speaking in Parliament during the debate on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill in March 2025, directly accused the Trinamool Congress government of enabling illegal immigration by facilitating the issuance of Aadhaar cards and voter IDs. He claimed that many Bangladeshis caught in different parts of the country possessed documents originating from West Bengal's border districts, including the 24 Parganas.

Infiltration has remained a contentious issue in Bengal for decades. Border districts have witnessed demographic shifts significant enough to alter political calculations. Security agencies have repeatedly flagged concerns about illegal cross-border networks. The issue is no longer viewed merely through the lens of economics or welfare distribution; it is increasingly tied to questions of national security and internal stability.

The reactions emerging from Bangladesh after the election have only added to these anxieties. While sections of Bangladesh's political establishment reportedly sent congratulatory messages to the BJP leadership, some Islamist voices reacted sharply against the Bengal verdict.

One Jamaat-e-Islami leader reportedly made inflammatory remarks calling for resistance against Delhi and spoke irresponsibly about Bengal's separation from India. Such statements may represent fringe rhetoric, but they underline why political developments in West Bengal are being watched so closely beyond India's borders. In Pakistan, discussions were held on the development, with many describing Mamata Banerjee's defeat as a setback for the Indian opposition.

The intensity of these reactions reveals something important. Beyond Bengal, Mamata Banerjee had increasingly come to be viewed by many political and ideological groups as one of the strongest leaders capable of taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi nationally. Her politics, often seen as centred around Muslim outreach, had earned her support among sections that viewed the BJP's rise with concern.

That is why her defeat generated unusually sharp reactions outside India as well. While vested interests and ideological groups in neighbouring countries may interpret the result through their own political lens, the verdict delivered by Bengal's voters is clear and strong.

Now, with the BJP forming the government in Bengal with a commanding mandate, expectations will be enormous. The party has promised a tougher stance on infiltration, stronger border management, expanded fencing and stricter enforcement against illegal residency networks.

Bengal has suffered enough through decades of political violence, fear, religious polarisation and uneven development. This election was not merely a rejection of Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule; it was also an expression of exhaustion and aspiration.

The people of Bengal have voted for security over violence and uncertainty, development over appeasement, and governance over perpetual conflict. They want jobs for the youth, better roads and infrastructure, dignity in everyday life, and the freedom to live.

(Deepika Bhan can be contacted at deepika.b@ians.in)

--IANS

dpb/sd/