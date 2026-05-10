Operation Sindoor marked decisive shift in India's anti-terror doctrine: Report

New Delhi/Colombo, May 10 (IANS) One year after Operation Sindoor, the military campaign continues to be viewed as a defining moment in India's evolving security doctrine, signalling a major shift in the country's approach towards terrorism and national security, according to a recent report.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian armed forces on May 6 and 7, 2025, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent people were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. During the operation, Indian forces carried out a series of precision strikes targeting nine high-value terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

According to the report titled "One Year after Operation Sindoor: India's doctrine of resolve" by political analyst A. Jathindra published in the Sri Lankan Guardian, the military campaign reflected a combination of political determination, military precision and strategic clarity.

"It was a campaign marked by military precision, political resolve, and strategic clarity. More significantly, it reshaped perceptions of India's posture against terrorism, signalling a readiness to act with firmness when national security is at stake," the report published in the Sri Lankan Guardian stated.

It said the long-term significance of Operation Sindoor lay not only in the military action itself but also in the broader strategic message it conveyed regarding India's security policy.

"As the lessons of Operation Sindoor are absorbed into policy and practice, its legacy lies not only in the actions taken but in the enduring message it conveys: that safeguarding peace requires both strength and foresight. In this balance between resolve and responsibility, India's security doctrine finds its renewed direction," Jathindra wrote.

The report also referred to a 28-minute documentary released by the Defence Ministry during the Joint Commanders' Conference in Jaipur. The documentary described Operation Sindoor as a "punitive and targeted campaign" aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deep inside Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the documentary, more than 100 terrorists were eliminated during the operation. It portrayed the campaign as a carefully coordinated military action supported by synchronised political and strategic decision-making.

The report noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who featured prominently in the documentary, declared that India would "identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers" and warned that any future attack on Indian territory would invite an "overwhelming response" on India's own terms.

The report also cited remarks made by Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, who said that "the mission was not an end but the beginning of India's sustained campaign against terrorism."

"Against this backdrop, one can conclude that Operation Sindoor will not end as long as Pakistan persists in weaponising jihadist terrorism against India," Jathindra wrote in the report.

The immediate trigger for Operation Sindoor was the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir. The brutal massacre was carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), which the report described as a proxy outfit of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, allegedly backed by the Pakistan Army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The report also highlighted remarks made by Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir shortly before the Pahalgam attack.

"We are different from Hindus in every possible way," Munir had reportedly said, while also referring to Kashmir as Pakistan's "jugular vein".

The report noted that days after those remarks, Hindus were selectively targeted and killed in broad daylight during the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The timing of the attack left little doubt about Pakistan's intent and reinforces the perception that terrorism remains central to Islamabad's policy towards India," the report stated.

The April 22 terror attack saw Pakistan-backed terrorists single out victims after asking about their religion, forcing them to recite the Islamic 'kalima' to identify non-Muslims. Among those killed were 25 tourists and one local pony ride operator who tried to save the tourists. Several victims were newly married, and many were shot at close range in front of their families.

In response, Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 6 and 7, carrying out what officials described as a "focused, measured and non-escalatory" military operation against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The report stated that the operation has since been described as India's "most significant military campaign since the 1971 war" and noted that it reflected a new strategic doctrine based on short-range, calibrated offensives aimed at inflicting substantial damage while maintaining battlefield dominance.

Quoting American military analyst John Spencer, the report stated that Pakistan's retaliatory attempts, including drone swarms, missile launches and rocket attacks, were effectively neutralised by India's air defence systems.

"India relied on its indigenous Integrated Air Command, Control and Communication System (IACCCS), involving Akashteer, to repel attacks," Spencer said, adding that India emerged "strategically on top."

The report further observed that beyond counter-terror operations, Operation Sindoor also demonstrated India's growing military capability and regional strategic dominance.

"The winner is absolutely clear. India has had successful retaliation strikes on major terror camps inside Pakistan, which were considered outside of India's range. India has not only blocked Pakistan's efforts to retaliate, but also delivered very precise damage to Pakistani air defences and air bases. New Delhi has sent a clear message: we can hit whatever we want to hit in Pakistan, and you cannot stop us," the report quoted Austrian aerial warfare analyst Tom Cooper as saying.

The report also referred to Prime Minister Modi's remarks after the operation, which it described as indicative of a major doctrinal shift in India's security posture.

"We will not tolerate nuclear blackmail," PM Modi had declared. "We have established a new normal. Now we will not distinguish between terrorists and those who nurture and support terrorists. Both are enemies of humanity."

According to the report, Pakistan had for decades viewed India as a "soft state", believing that nuclear deterrence would prevent New Delhi from responding militarily to terror attacks.

Citing strategic analysts, the report said that Prime Minister Modi, along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, introduced a new deterrence doctrine under which India would no longer remain constrained by fears of nuclear escalation when responding to major terrorist attacks.

The report concluded that Operation Sindoor symbolised the emergence of a "new normal" in India's approach to state-sponsored terrorism.

"The operation was not a one-off retaliation but a demonstration of sustained military superiority. Over five days of conflict, India established clear dominance. For India, the lesson is unmistakable: deterrence lies not in restraint but in readiness to strike. Sindoor institutionalised that resolve, ensuring that Pakistan's reliance on terrorism will be met with overwhelming force," the report added.

--IANS

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