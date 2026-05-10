IPL 2026: Win over RCB really boosted morale in the LSG dressing room, says Markram

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants batter Aiden Markram said the morale in the camp has received a timely lift after their nine-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, adding that hopes are high of them backing this up with another win over Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

“Everything is going well. We’re just cracking on; you eventually find that rhythm and routine. It was great to get a win the other evening - it really boosted morale in the dressing room. Hopefully, we can back that up with another strong performance today,” Markram said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

Markram, who captains South Africa in T20Is, highlighted the demands of batting in different positions, as he’s moved between opening and batting in the middle order for bottom-placed LSG in the ongoing season.

“I think it depends on your specific role. My goal is to maximize scoring and understand my position in the middle. In this format, the requirements can change from ball to ball or over to over, and you have to be aware of that. If you’re in the middle order, you have to be quite fluid to ensure you complete the job for the team.

“The tricky thing is that shots that work at the top can often get you caught in the middle overs. Personally, I try to look for more space toward the back end of my innings and find unique ways to find gaps through the middle,” he added.

Markram stressed the importance of flexibility in approach when batting at different positions in the shortest format. “Everyone’s approach is a bit different - some guys like to stay in the crease and find gaps, others like to use their feet. For me, it's about hitting those pockets and running hard.

“I’ve always said I’m happy to be fluid and play whatever role is required. Recently, I’ve spent more time at the top, so right now, I’m probably more accustomed to that. However, I’ve played a lot in the middle order in the past as well. I’m currently revisiting those middle-order structures and plans to ensure effective execution.”

On the challenges of switching roles, Markram added, “Look, you’d much rather be on the field playing than missing out, so I see it through that lens. Whatever the role, you just try to give it a crack and play according to your strengths. I try not to overthink it; while the roles differ, they’re all challenges I’m excited to take on."

--IANS

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