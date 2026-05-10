IPL 2026: CSK peaking at the perfect time, says assistant bowling coach Sriram

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) assistant bowling coach Sridharan Sriram said the side is now peaking at the perfect time in IPL 2026, adding that the relaxed atmosphere in the camp remains unchanged regardless of results.

A win for CSK, ranked sixth in points table with ten points, over Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday afternoon will help them strengthen their chances of entering the playoffs.

“I think the last few days in the IPL have taught us that winning and losing are just parts of the game. CSK's speciality is that regardless of the result, the team atmosphere and environment remain the same. We stay relaxed, but continue to work hard.

“We have learned a lot. The season started a bit slowly for us, but we’ve picked up momentum since then. As we head into the latter part of the tournament, I feel we are heading in the right direction. We are hitting our peak at the perfect time,” Sriram said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by every opponent in the ten-team competition, Sriram added, “Every team in the IPL is a challenge; they all bring their own unique threats. We have to be ready for every game and stay fully prepared. He (captain Ruturaj Gaikwad) has learned and improved immensely.

“You can see a significant difference between his approach in the first game compared to now. He’s getting better with every match, and the more time he spends in the role, the better he will become.”

Sriram also praised the squad’s depth in handling setbacks, which led to Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis and Ayush Mhatre being ruled out of various stages in the season due to injuries.

“Injuries are unfortunately a part of the game. The great thing is that our bench strength has been fantastic, the backup players have stepped up and delivered. So far, so good. We take it one game at a time. The road ahead is always about the next immediate challenge. Slow and steady is the way forward.”

--IANS

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