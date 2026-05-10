Zayed & Sussanne Khan's first Mother's Day without mom Zarine Khan: Miss you each day

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) It is actor Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan's first Mother's Day after the passing of their mom Zarine Khan.

Taking to her social media handle, Sussanne remembered her mother with a fond memory.

The entrepreneur had converted an old picture with her mother into a video with the help of technology.

Expressing her longing for her dear mother, Sussanne, revealed that she tries to be a better version of herself every day.

She shared on social media, "I miss you more each day… you were and still are the Best mother.. thanks to technology i can convert some of our old pics into videos.. looking for a tech miracle to be able to see you again someday.. in real.. i am sure i will. always need to be known as Zarine’s Sussanne.. I may not have been so authentic as you were all the time.. but I try to be better each day.. I miss you my Mummsy.. too too much. and more. (sic)."

Sussanne chose the "Trouble" track by Coldplay as the background score.

Zarine Khan passed away on November 7, at the age of 81, due to age-related issues.

She was the wife of veteran actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan and mother of Sussanne Khan, actor Zayed Khan, Simone Arora, and Farah Khan Ali.

Ever since her demise, Sussanne has been publishing unseen precious moments with her mother on social media.

Recently, the Interior designer shared some rare pictures and video clips, recalling her time with her mother.

The first picture showed Sussanne being warmly hugged by her mother Zarine Khan.

"To the most beautiful mother… we celebrate your love everyday,” Sussanne added the text.

The post also included a video of Sussanne and Zarine together as the two smiled at the camera.

“You are my centre,” she captioned the clip.

--IANS

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