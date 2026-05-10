Bollywood beauties Kajol, Sara & Rakul wish the incredible women in their lives on Mother's Day

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Commemorating Mother's Day on Sunday, several beauties from Bollywood took to social media to wish the powerful women in their lives.

Kajol dropped a picture with mom Tanuja and wrote, "We are both part of the #mothersclub but she is presiding chairman and CEO.. bowing down to the one and only #mymom ! She is my Kali , Durga , Lakshmi and Saraswati all rolled into one. Even the goddess knows that (sic)."

Sara Ali Khan also praised mother Amrita Singh, saying, "My mommy my world. Can't get over it. Will always try to be even an ounce of the woman mommy jaan is."

Rakul Preet Singh added, "To my mom and my mother in law, Happy Mother’s Day. One gave me life, the other gave me another beautiful family to call my own. Thank you both for your unconditional love, your guidance, and for always standing by us with so much strength and grace. Having two mothers to love and look up to is truly one of life’s biggest blessings."

Malaika Arora penned, "To the woman who taught me strength, grace & unconditional love...Forever your little girls Happy Mother’s Day, mama."

Shriya Pilgaonkar shared, "my Devi . my Sukoon. I love u...Always the best adventures with you...Happy Mother's Day to my life force @supriyapilgaonkar...Love you across lifetimes."

Additionally, through her latest social media post, actress Isha Koppikar also expressed her heartfelt wish for her daughter Rianna.

The 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi' actress revealed that, "The Greatest Happiness For Me Will Be When My Daughter Fulfills Her Dreams Herself".

As her Mother's Day message, Isha further stressed that "Real Parenting Means Raising Children With Strength And Self-Respect".

There are many more B-town actresses who compiled lovely Mother's Day wishes for their mommy dear.

--IANS

pm/