Ghaziabad teen murder case: Main accused Asad killed in police encounter

Ghaziabad, May 31 (IANS) The absconding main accused in the case involving the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Surya Pratap Chauhan in the Khoda police station area of ​​Ghaziabad was shot dead by the police late Saturday night during an encounter, officials said on Sunday.

In a joint operation conducted by the Khoda police station and the Indirapuram police, Asad, a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, sustained injuries during retaliatory firing by the police.

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him 'brought dead'. During the exchange, a police officer also sustained a gunshot wound and is currently undergoing treatment, officials said.

Speaking about the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City/Trans-Hindon) Dhaval Jaiswal said, "On May 28, Asad and his accomplices had attacked Surya Pratap Chauhan with a knife in the Khoda area. Critically injured Surya was admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment."

Following this incident, an atmosphere of tension and outrage prevailed across the entire region. Locals and various Hindu organisations staged protests demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

"Five individuals were named as accused in this case. Immediately after the incident, the police arrested three of the accused, while the main accused, Asad, remained at large. Several police teams were constituted to apprehend him, and a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for his capture," DCP Jaiswal said.

He further mentioned that the police received intelligence that Asad was preparing to flee the area after collecting money from some of his associates.

"Acting on this information, the police set up barricades at multiple locations and launched an intensive checking drive. During this operation, Asad was spotted approaching on a motorcycle along with an accomplice," DCP Jaiswal said.

"When the police attempted to intercept him, he opened fire on the police team. The police returned fire, during which Asad sustained critical gunshot injuries. The injured Asad was transported to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead," he added.

The officials mentioned that Asad's accomplice seized the opportunity to flee the scene; however, an operation has been launched to apprehend the absconding accused.

--IANS

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