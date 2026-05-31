Sanjay Gupta is a proud dad as his son summits the highest peak in Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is a proud father as his son, Shivaansh, added a major feather to his cap by summiting the highest peak in the state of Maharashtra, Kalsubai.

Going by the latest social media post of the 'Shootout at Wadala' maker, his son was able to complete the trek within a span of 8 hours. The milestone holds special significance as Shivaansh is only 15 years old.

Dropping a couple of photos of his son from the trek, Sanjay penned on his official X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, "My son Shivaansh, 15, just summited the highest peak in Maharashtra, Kalsubai. The trek was from 3am to 11am (sic)."

After this, Shivaansh plans to leave for the Annadapurna Base Camp for a 10-day trek in Nepal.

The 'Kaante' actor added, "Next, he leaves for Annapurna Base Camp. A ten day trek in Nepal. Me, proud Papa," along with smiling face with heart eyes emojis.

In another update, Sanjay recently commented on FWICE's decision for a non-Cooperation Directive for actor Ranveer Singh following his sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar's "Don 3".

Questioning the logic behind the federation's decision, Sanjay pointed out that with an A-list actor such as Ranveer not working, a lot of the people associated with the project will end up being unemployed.

Without taking any names, Sanjay Tweeted, “When an A List Hero shoots there are more than 300 workers working on sets. Ban him and you are not stopping him but depriving the workers of their livelihood. What sense does it even make???”.

FWICE's decision comes after "Don 3" makers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani alleged that they have faced a loss of approximately Rs 45 crore towards the pre-production of the sequel.

Meanwhile, Ranveer's Official spokesperson also shared a statement stressing that he has the utmost regard for the film fraternity.

--IANS

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