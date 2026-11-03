George Russell releases statement to 'speak from the heart' after 'tough' F1 season

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Mercedes driver George Russell released a statement on social media to "speak from the heart" following a "tough" 2026 season that saw him fall back of the F1 title race with several rounds to end.

Russell's partner, Kimi Antonelli, scripted history by becoming the youngest-ever F1 champion after he secured a third-place finish during the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday.

Russell, who was initially tipped to be the strongest contender to win the title with Mercedes looking so strong under the new power-unit regulations of 2026, endured a tough season with underwhelming performances and technical issues, which saw him rue his luck several times this season.

The British driver had skipped the media duties right after the race, and Team Principal Toto Wolff had said that the 28-year-old was "distraught" after Antonelli became the champion, feeling bad for himself.

In an Instagram post, Russell reflected on the season and also congratulated Antonelli yet again for the title win. "Now feels like a pretty suitable moment to speak from the heart. This season started off exactly how I had hoped, but it very quickly unravelled with tough luck and poor performances," he wrote on Instagram.

"It’s been the first proper season of my career where I’ve had more bad days than good. Has it been tough to deal with? Yes, very. Has it been tough to pick myself up week in, week out? Yes, very. Confusion at times? Often. All I know is that I’ve given it my all and 2026 was not meant to be my year," the British driver added.

Along with congratulating his younger teammate, Russell also thanked the team for "the best car and power unit" in 2026 and looked to give his everything in the remainder of the ongoing season and next season. "I want to sincerely congratulate Kimi on what has been an absolutely incredible season. You truly deserve the Championship.

"Thank you to the team for producing the best car and power unit this season; it’s been inspiring to see everyone coming together over four tough years to bring Mercedes back to the top.

"Now, all I can promise is that for the rest of this season, and into the next one, I will be giving my absolute all to rediscover the performance I have been capable of producing for the majority of my career, and fingers crossed a little bit of luck returns. Thanks for all the support," he added.

Russell had skipped the media duties after the race, which saw Mercedes hit with a 5,000 euro fine. Despite missing the media duties, Russell was among the first ones to congratulate Antonelli right after the race. He met him before the podium ceremony and also met his family standing nearby.

The British driver also praised Antonelli in a post-race press release. "Firstly, congratulations to Kimi on a thoroughly deserved championship. He has done a fantastic job this season and can be incredibly proud of what he has achieved," he said in a statement from Mercedes.

"Unfortunately, it was a very disappointing race on my side. I made a good start and was in a strong position, but then we suffered an issue which caused me to not have full deployment down the straight.

"That cost us a lot of positions and ultimately took us out of contention for a strong result. It’s frustrating to have the race compromised by something outside of my control, but that is racing.

"We will reset after this weekend and look to come back stronger in Brazil. We still have a Constructors’ Championship to win and my full focus is on helping the team achieve that," he added.

--IANS

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