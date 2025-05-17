GeM empowers over 1.85 lakh women-led MSMEs, 31,005 startups: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) has empowered 1,85,408 women-led micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and 31,005 DPIIT-recognised startups, while redefining public procurement through transparency, efficiency and inclusion, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said on Saturday.

In the last financial year (FY25), the GeM order volume reached 72,36,651 with total order value of Rs 543,019 crore.

Established in 2016, GeM provides government buyers with an end-to-end digital platform to carry out public procurement at cost-effective rates.

“Wishing @GeM_India on its 8th Incorporation Day. The platform has redefined public procurement through transparency, efficiency, and inclusion,” Goyal said in a post on X social media platform.

“More than just a marketplace, GeM is a movement — enabling empowerment with: 1,85,408 women-led MSMEs and 31,005 DPIIT-recognised startups,” he further informed.

According to Goyal, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, “GeM is giving every enterprise a chance to grow and serve India”.

GeM has successfully facilitated the insurance of more than 1.3 crore individuals covering health, life and personal accident insurance policies during the financial year 2024-25.

The insurance service provided comes apart from GeM facilitating the hiring of one million people during FY25.

GeM aims to bridge the gap between innovators and government buyers, enabling faster scale, market validation, and meaningful contribution to India’s global innovation standing.

The government has also stressed upon key reforms in the public procurement system through the GeM, including robust anti-cartel safeguards and expert-led interventions to further improve efficiency, transparency and growth.

Goyal recently chaired a meeting with key GeM officials and stakeholders, emphasised on empowering both buyers and sellers on the platform.

“Outlined a forward-looking roadmap focused on enhancing procurement, accelerating state-wise expansion, facilitating flexible payments and inclusive credit access, aimed at empowering both buyers and sellers on the platform,” said the minister on X social media platform.

Goyal further stated that they discussed implementation of key reforms including robust anti-cartel safeguards, a more user-friendly interface, and expert-led interventions to further improve efficiency, transparency and growth in the public procurement ecosystem.

