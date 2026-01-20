January 20, 2026 11:33 PM हिंदी

Men's HIL: Hyderabad Toofans clinch 3-2 win against HIL GC; jump to third place

Hyderabad Toofans clinch 3-2 win against HIL GC; jump to third place in their last league stage match of the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Bhubaneswar, Jan 20 (IANS) With their tournament on the line, Hyderabad Toofans registered a narrow 3-2 victory against HIL GC in their last league stage match of the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Zachary Wallace, Amandeep Lakra, and Shilanand Lakra were on target for Hyderabad, while Kane Russell scored a brace for HIL GC.

The opening exchanges saw HIL GC control possession before Hyderabad Toofans took the lead against the run of play, scoring from a penalty corner. Zacharay Wallace’s (6’) effort found its way into the back of the net after a deflection, evading James Mazarelo in goal. It took HIL GC only two minutes to get back on level terms, though, as they scored from their first penalty corner courtesy of a dragflick from Kane Russell (8’).

Showing resilience in this must-win game, the Toofans responded instantaneously from their second penalty corner as Amandeep Lakra (8’) rifled his dragflick past the keeper, giving his side a 2-1 advantage at the end of an engaging first quarter.

The Toofans continued to push forward in the second quarter, forcing James Mazarelo into action on a couple of occasions. They eventually made the pressure count and doubled their lead with Shilanand Lakra (27’) scoring from close range.

Despite the two-goal deficit, HIL GC were creating opportunities with regularity, posing a consistent threat going forward throughout the first half.

It was an ideal start to the second half for HIL GC as Kane Russell (31’) bagged his brace, helping his side pull a goal back by converting his dragflick from a penalty corner for the second time in the match. With only one goal separating the two sides, both teams showcased enough attacking intent as they looked to add more goals to their tally, but neither managed to make the most of their opportunities.

HIL GC remained relentless in their pursuit to force a leveller, recording 18 circle entries in the final quarter. However, they couldn’t break down a resolute Toofans defence that kept the door firmly shut to ensure they got over the line and secured all three points.

With this win in their final league stage match, the Toofans have kept themselves alive in the tournament by moving to third position on the points table. Meanwhile, HIL GC now sits in fourth place after this result.

--IANS

bsk/

