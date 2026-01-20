January 20, 2026 11:34 PM हिंदी

Stebin Ben charms with smooth dance moves, wife Nupur Sanon proudly calls him ‘Mine’

Mumbai Jan 20 (IANS) Singer Stebin Bin who recently got married to actress and Bollywood star Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, shared a video of him dancing on his Sangeet function.

’Dressed in an all black suit boot ensemble, the singer looked classy and chic. Stebin was seen dancing on the iconic song, Dilruba Maana Hai Qaatil Teri Adaa, and won hearts online.

His new bride and actress Nupur Sanon was the first one to comment on his post and commented, “Mine!!!”

Just like Stebin’s fans, Nupur too seemed mesmerized by her husband's smooth moves.

Stebin and Nupur have been dating for around 5 years, according to a post shared by Kriti a few days ago.

In the same post, Kriti had called Stebin more like a brother than a brother-in-law.

She wrote on her social media account, “@stebinben you’ve been a part of our family for more than 5yrs now and our bond has strengthened with each passing year.. I love you Stebu and I know I’ve gained a brother and a friend for life who’s always gonna be there for me..”

Kriti, who couldn't believe that her younger sister was now a married woman, had further written, “Words can never be enough to explain what I’m feeling.. still hasn’t sunk in..My little one is married!”

She further wrote, “From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen.”

The actress wrote ahead, “My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you.”

Further, Kriti continued pouring her heart out and wrote, “Seeing you two tie the knot and say your vows has been one of the most emotionally beautiful moments of my life! What precious memories. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love...She is my JAAN and I know she’s yours too.. for life! I’m never really ‘Giving her away’, so Welcome to the Sanon family.”

Ending the note with an adorable mention, Kriti wrote, “P.S. @nupursanon even though I know you’re gonna be 20min away and will keep coming home, the house really feels empty without your laughter, but I’m happy you’ll be spreading joy in 2 houses now...Ufff.. Love you both to the moon & back!”

–IANS

rd/

