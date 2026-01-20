Indian American Israni announces Congressional bid from California

Washington, Jan 20 (IANS) Indian American attorney and educator Rakhi Israni on Tuesday announced her campaign for California’s 14th Congressional District, entering the race with a message centred on rising costs, political division, and the need for reform-focused leadership.

Israni announced a campaign video released on social media, highlighting her background as an educator, attorney, and mother of four, and framing her candidacy around what she described as a moment of responsibility in public life.

“This moment calls on each of us to serve a purpose greater than ourselves and to stand firmly on the side of truth,” Israni said in the video.

“It is the same set of values my husband and I are passing down to our four children, and it is with these values I announce my campaign for Congress.”

She said the current political climate demanded leadership that could move away from confrontation and focus on practical outcomes.

“Today’s politics are defined by division and extreme rhetoric, so it is crucial for the safety of our communities that we elect a member of Congress focused on solving problems and lowering the temperature while hate and division infect our democracy,” Israni said.

Positioning herself as a problem-solver, she said her priority would be to address the economic pressures families face. If elected, she would be the second Indian American woman to serve in the House of Representatives and the first from California.

The US Congress currently has six Indian Americans: Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal, Shri Thanedar, and Suhash Subramanyam.

“I am ready to lead, to restore justice and truth to our government, and focus on finding solutions to lower the skyrocketing costs crippling families in the Bay Area and across the country,” she added.

According to her campaign, Israni has lived in Fremont for more than two decades, where she has raised her family and built her professional career. She cited her experience founding and leading a national test-preparation company, which she said drew on her background as an educator and enabled her to mentor thousands of students.

Her legal work, the campaign said, has included representing underserved clients in family court and assisting elderly residents with estate planning. She has also been active in local schools, serving as PTA president at the elementary, middle, and high school levels attended by her children.

The campaign highlighted her volunteer work with a large faith-based humanitarian organisation, where she said she used her legal expertise to support crisis relief and community assistance. It also pointed to her involvement with interfaith councils and national nonprofit boards as evidence of long-standing civic engagement.

California’s 14th Congressional District covers parts of the eastern Bay Area and includes diverse suburban communities with a significant population of professionals, immigrants, and families. The district has been a focal point in recent elections amid broader debates over the cost of living, education, and governance in California.

--IANS

lkj/dan