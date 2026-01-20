Sustainability must be delivered at scale and speed, not just discussed: Pralhad Joshi

Davos, Jan 20 (IANS) The real challenge is not whether we should transition, but how to deliver sustainability at scale and speed, Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 here, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said the defining challenge of this decade is not about deciding on sustainability, but about delivering it at scale, at speed and in a way that strengthens the economy.

Speaking at multiple high-level sessions, Joshi underlined that sustainability has moved from being an environmental concern to becoming the backbone of economic growth and global competitiveness.

"Countries must now focus on building infrastructure that is resilient, scalable and ready to attract long-term investment," Joshi stated.

At the session “Resilient Infrastructure for Growth”, Joshi highlighted India’s experience in combining large-scale expansion with system resilience.

"India has already achieved 267 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by December 2025 and is firmly on track to meet its 2030 targets," he stated.

"This progress is supported by strong policies, domestic manufacturing, grid modernisation, energy storage solutions, and emerging work in geothermal and nuclear energy," Joshi added.

The minister stressed that the global energy transition cannot succeed without patient capital, blended finance and close cooperation between governments, private companies and multilateral development banks.

"These partnerships are essential to ensure that the transition remains inclusive and affordable for developing nations," he added.

While delivering the keynote address at the roundtable on “Delivering Sustainability at Scale”, Joshi said sustainability is now central to long-term growth, resilience and competitiveness.

He explained that India sees sustainability not as a limited technological shift, but as a deep transformation of the economy and society.

Reiterating India’s commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, Joshi said the country’s approach is guided by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- One Earth, One Family, One Future.

--IANS

pk