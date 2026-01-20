PWL 2026: Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals lead 3-2 against Punjab Royals in a close clash

January 20, 2026 11:34 PM हिंदी

Noida, Jan 20 (IANS) Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals held a narrow 3–2 advantage over Punjab Royals at the halfway stage of their Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 encounter, currently underway at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Tuesday.

After entering the match in search of their first win of the season, Tiigers produced a spirited performance across the opening five bouts, while Punjab Royals stayed firmly in contention through key responses, setting up a finely balanced second half of the nine-bout match.

Tiigers struck first in emphatic fashion through Mukul Dahiya in the 86kg men’s contest. Dahiya overwhelmed Georgia’s Tariel Gaphrindashvili with relentless offence, piling on points through takedowns, turns, and a high-value throw before closing the contest by technical superiority to give Tiigers the early lead.

Punjab responded immediately in the 62kg women’s bout as Commonwealth silver medallist Ana Godinez asserted her dominance against Sarika Malik. Godinez scored repeatedly through takedowns and exposure sequences before sealing the contest by fall, levelling the tie at 1–1.

Momentum swung back towards Tiigers in the 65kg men’s contest, where Rohit Rahal delivered one of the standout moments of the evening. After conceding an early push-out, Rahal turned the tide emphatically with a flurry of takedowns across both periods and transitioned seamlessly into a fall to defeat Paris Olympic medallist Islam Guseinov.

Tiigers consolidated their advantage in the 57kg men’s bout, as captain and Paris Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat produced a high-scoring display to beat Chirag Chhikara 17–7, pulling clear with repeated takedowns and push-outs in the second period.

Punjab Royals stayed in contention through Priya Malik in the 76kg women’s category. Malik delivered a composed and disciplined performance, keeping Jyoti Berwal under constant pressure before taking full control in the second period. She closed the contest emphatically with a high-value takedown to register a comprehensive 10–0 shutout.

Team Score after five bouts: Punjab Royals 2 – 3 Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals

The match is currently in progress, with the 57kg women’s bout between Rajnita (Punjab Royals) and Alina Filipovych (Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals) underway.

On Day 7 of the Pro Wrestling League 2026, UP Dominators will take on Maharashtra Kesari at the Noida Indoor Stadium, with the contest scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM on Wednesday.

