Anti-encroachment drive in Ahmedabad's Vatva area, over 450 houses and shops to be razed

Ahmedabad, Jan 20 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) launched a major anti-encroachment drive near Bandarvat (Vanarvat) lake in the Vatva area of Ahmedabad.

The operation began on Tuesday morning, continued till late evening with adequate police deployment in the area.

According to officials, the drive was undertaken to free the illegally occupied area where many residential houses have been raised without government sanction.

Heavy machinery including JCBs carried out demolition drives to remove the encroachments while the police and municipal as well as administrative teams maintained a close watch on the law and order situation.

According to AMC, a water body existed here, which was overtaken by builders to erect residential houses.

During the action, the demolition of about 430 residential houses and 30 commercial structures was initiated.

Corporation officials said that nearly 58,000 square metres of area, including Vanarvat Lake and TP Road, will be cleared of encroachment.

Of this, nearly 28,000 square metres is the pond area, while the remaining area is TP Road and the surrounding area.

According to AMC officials, 10 large Hitachi machines and 5 to 10 JCBs were deployed in the operation, eight teams are carrying out the operation while about 500 police personnel are monitoring the situation.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner B.C. Parmar said that demolition work is underway at Vanarvat Lake.

He added that a project has been initiated to connect Mahalaxmi Lake, Ropar Lake, and Vanarvat Lake. This will reduce water pressure in the area and provide relief from waterlogging during the rainy season.

He also told that under the corporation's policy, those who lived here before 2010 and possess valid documents will be provided with alternative housing.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Yatendra Nayak told media persons that this entire area was a pond, and any illegal construction within the water body is not in the public interest.

"The corporation has also arranged for a shelter home, which can accommodate 300 to 400 families. Food and water are also provided there," he said.

