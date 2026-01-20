PM Modi keeps unbroken bond with all BJP Presidents

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The popular X handle "Modi Archive" (@modiarchive), dedicated to chronicling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political journey through rare photographs, videos, and archival material, has shared a striking visual compilation featuring PM Modi alongside every Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president since the party's inception.

The post, which has garnered significant attention with thousands of likes, reposts, and views within hours of going live, underscores PM Modi's enduring presence and influence within the BJP's leadership over four decades.

Titled "Narendra Modi with BJP National Presidents – 12 National Presidents 15 Leadership Tenures," the image collage showcases candid and formal moments of PM Modi with leaders spanning from the party's early years to the present.

It includes iconic figures such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1980-1986), L.K. Advani (multiple tenures: 1986-1991, 1993-1998, 2004-2005), Murli Manohar Joshi (1991-1993), Kushabhau Thakre (1998-2000), Bangaru Laxman (2000-2001), Jana Krishnamurthy (2001-2002), Venkaiah Naidu (2002-2004), Rajnath Singh (2005-2009, 2013-2014), Nitin Gadkari (2009-2013), Amit Shah (2014-2020), J.P. Nadda (2020-2026), and the newly appointed Nitin Nabin (2026-present).

The compilation captures a range of interactions—from meetings during Vajpayee and Advani's eras to recent photographs with HM Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Nitin Nabin—highlighting PM Modi's transition from a grassroots organiser to the party's most prominent face and longest-serving prime minister of India.

Across more than four decades, through twelve different national presidents and fifteen different tenures, one person has been constantly present in the top leadership photographs of the Bharatiya Janata Party — PM Narendra Modi.

Whether it was the era of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani, the time of Murli Manohar Joshi, Kushabhau Thakre, Bangaru Laxman, the comparatively short tenures of Jana Krishnamurthy and Venkaiah Naidu, the long years of Rajnath Singh, the high-profile period of Nitin Gadkari, the transformative presidency of Amit Shah, the steady leadership of J.P. Nadda — and now the young Nitin Nabin — in every single era, PM Modi is seen in extremely close proximity to the party chief.

The pictures make one fact visually undeniable: Every person who became National President of BJP gave special importance and personal closeness to PM Narendra Modi — and he, in turn, has been the one unchanging, ever-present senior face beside each of them.

This extraordinary continuity is not just political — it is almost symbolic. It tells the story of a man who was respected, trusted and kept in the innermost circle by every generation of BJP national leadership — from the founding tall leaders to the youngest president the party has ever elected.

Notably, the post coincides with Nitin Nabin's assumption of charge as the BJP's national president on January 19-20, 2026, marking a generational shift as the 45-year-old from Bihar becomes the youngest to hold the post. PM Modi, who joined the BJP's precursor Bharatiya Jana Sangh in his youth and rose through the ranks, has worked closely with these presidents in various capacities—as Gujarat BJP secretary, chief minister, and later as prime minister.

The archive post emphasises themes of continuity, ideological commitment, and organisational strength under these leaders. Social media users have praised the post for its nostalgic value and as a reminder of the BJP's rich leadership legacy.

Many have commented on PM Modi's "amazing longevity in politics," with one user noting the visual as proof of his central role in the party's expansion and electoral successes.

The "Modi Archive" handle, known for its meticulous curation of historical content, often draws widespread engagement from BJP supporters and political observers.

This latest post arrives amid celebrations over Nabin's election, where PM Modi himself attended the ceremony at the BJP headquarters, hailing past presidents and welcoming the new leader as a "millennial with vast experience" to carry forward the party's ideals

