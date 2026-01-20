Hazaribagh’s Rakhi Sinha to attend R-Day event for excellence in Janaushadhi Kendra work

January 20, 2026 11:33 PM हिंदी

Hazaribagh (Bihar), Jan 20 (IANS) Watching the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi up close is a dream cherished by every Indian. For Rakhi Sinha of Charhi in Bihar's Hazaribagh, that dream is about to become a reality. She has been invited to participate in the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 in recognition of her outstanding work under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Yojana (PMBJK).

Watching the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi up close is a dream cherished by every Indian. For Rakhi Sinha of Charhi in Hazaribagh, that dream is about to become a reality. She has been invited to participate in the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 in recognition of her outstanding work under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Yojana (PMBJK). This honour is not only a personal achievement but also a matter of pride for the entire Hazaribagh district.

Rakhi Sinha runs a Janaushadhi Kendra in Charhi, which has been ranked second in the entire state of Jharkhand. Among the ten selected Janaushadhi Kendra operators from the state, her centre was recognised for its honesty, transparency, and commitment to public service. When the news reached Charhi, it sparked waves of celebration across the region.

Speaking about her achievement, Rakhi Sinha said, “The Janaushadhi Kendra has transformed my life. It has made me self-reliant and given me recognition in society. This honour is not just mine but belongs to all the villagers who have benefited from affordable and quality medicines.” She expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the scheme gave her the opportunity to grow and serve her community.

Locals say the centre has brought revolutionary changes to healthcare in the rural area. Previously, families spent thousands of rupees on medicines. Today, the same medicines are available at up to 75 pc lower prices, providing significant relief to poor and middle-class households.

Rakhi Sinha has now become an inspiring example of women’s empowerment. Her dedication, combined with a government initiative aimed at public welfare, demonstrates that with the right opportunity and sincere effort, daughters of villages can achieve recognition at the national level.

