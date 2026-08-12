Geetu Mohandas heaps praise on Manish Malhotra for Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’ look

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas has heaped praise on ace couturier Manish Malhotra for his work on Kiara Advani’s look as Nadia in the upcoming film “Toxic” and said that the element of the outfit was thoughtfully created to complement the character, mood and story.

Geetu penned a note for Manish on Instagram, where she wrote: “I had the privilege of wearing a Manish Malhotra sari for the trailer launch. Working with Manish Malhotra on Kiara’s look for Toxic and experiencing his attention to detail firsthand was something else entirely. Every drape, every embroidery thread, every finish felt considered.”

“Nothing left to chance. What struck me most was how personal he makes the process. He understands the character, the moment, the mood you’re trying to create, and then builds the outfit around that story.”

She thanked Manish for bringing Nadia’s clothes to life.

“Nadia came alive in his clothes. Thank you, Manish. I can’t wait to work with you again,” she wrote.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster film. It stars Yash in a dual role, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Toxic is reportedly budgeted at ₹500−1,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups explores the life of Raya, a violent gangster and playboy who rose to power in the underworld crime before his eventual downfall. Years later, he has to face his biological son Rumi / Ticket, who prepared his revenge on Raya, after the latter abandoned him and his wife.

Talking about Geetu, the director has been feted with two National Awards for her Liar’s Dice, which released in 2013. The film was official entry at the 87th Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film.

--IANS

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