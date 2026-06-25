Geeta Kapur reveals she started dancing for money, says dance was never a career option in the 90s

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Choreographer and television personality Geeta Kapur recalled her initial days as a dancer in the Bollywood industry, back in the early 90s, when dancing was never considered a viable career option.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Geeta said the landscape has transformed dramatically over the years, with dance now being viewed as a legitimate and rewarding career path.

"The dance concept has changed. It is now looked at as a career option. When we were dancing, it was not a career option," she said.

Recalling her early days, Geeta shared that financial considerations became a motivating factor as opportunities in the field increased.

"We did it because we wanted to earn money. We were getting work at that time. But I won't say it was only about earning money. We did it because we loved it. It was a hobby that turned into a career," she explained.

The renowned choreographer added that she never imagined dance would become her profession when she first started learning it.

"For me, dance was a hobby. My mother enrolled me in classes where I learnt the basics of folk dance, Kathak and Bharatanatyam. I never thought I would earn money from it, make a career out of it, or become a choreographer," Geeta recalled.

However, things began to change when she started receiving paid assignments and realised that dance could provide financial stability.

"When I saw that it could be a source of income, especially after I started working with Jaaved Jaaferi, I realised the income was increasing. Earlier we used to perform for Rs 500 or Rs 1,000, and even Rs 1,000 was considered a big amount then," she said.

Talking about Geeta Kapur, the dancer has been a part of the Bollywood industry for almost three decades. She has assisted Farah Khan in many of her super hit songs.

The iconic song Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi from the super hit movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, featured on Geeta Kapur.

–IANS

rd/