May 10, 2026 11:23 AM हिंदी

Gaurav Khanna on reuniting with 'Bigg Boss' housemates in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15': It feels good

Gaurav Khanna on reuniting with 'Bigg Boss' housemates in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15': It feels good

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) After lifting the trophy for reality shows such as "MasterChef" and "Bigg Boss", popular television actor Gaurav Khanna is all set to be a part of the latest season of the stunt-based reality show, "​Khatron Ke Khiladi 15".

According to the reports doing the rounds, Gaurav will be reuniting with some of his Bigg Boss housemates, such as Farrhana Bhatt, who was also a part of "Bigg Boss 19".

Some other contestants who are believed to be a part of this season have also entertained the audience in the Big Boss house. The list includes Avinash Mishra, Rubina Dilaik, and Jasmine Bhasin.

Gaurav was asked, "You will be sharing space again with some contestants from Bigg Boss. How do you see those dynamics evolving?"

To this, Gaurav told IANS, "It feels good. I am happy to see familiar faces. Outside the Bigg Boss environment, things are very different. I believe no person is inherently bad—situations bring out different reactions. I have met them outside, and it has always been pleasant".

When asked which contestant, according to him, will be his toughest competition, he shared, "I haven’t interacted with everyone yet, but I believe many will come well-prepared. And honestly, strong competition pushes you to perform better".

Gaurav was also questioned, "As an established actor with credibility, how important are reality shows? Are they optional or necessary for survival?"

Gaurav pointed out that it is not about survival, but about growth.

"After a point, you want to do something new and step out of your routine. Reality shows offer a different audience and a fresh perspective. For some, it might be about survival or recognition, but for me, it’s an experiment. As an actor, I observe people constantly. Even in reality shows, subconsciously, I am learning, watching, and storing experiences that might help me in future roles," he explained.

--IANS

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