Gambhir, Kotak seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of 3rd T20I

Ujjain, Oct 11 (IANS) India head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Sunday to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva ahead of the third T20I against the West Indies at Holkar Stadium in Indore later in the day.

The visit comes ahead of a crucial encounter in the five-match T20I series, which is levelled at 1-1 after the West Indies registered a thrilling victory in the second match in Ranchi. The visitors chased down India’s 250-run target with more than an over to spare, setting up an intriguing contest in Indore.

Speaking about his visit, Gambhir said he had been called for darshan and expressed hope that the blessings of Lord Mahakal would continue to guide him and the country.

“I was called here for darshan, and Baba’s blessings have always been with me. May his blessings remain upon the country as well. I am confident that we will do well, and Baba’s blessings will always be with us,” Gambhir told reporters after his visit.

Gambhir and Kotak had also visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in January ahead of the decisive third ODI between India and New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium.

On that occasion, the two coaches participated in the divine Bhasma Aarti. They sat in the Nandi Hall during the holy ritual, remained present for nearly two hours and prayed for the team’s success.

After the Aarti, they had darshan of Lord Mahakal from the temple threshold and offered water to Nandi as part of the customary rituals.

Gambhir has visited the temple on several occasions, including a visit with his family around five months before the January trip. He has also been part of the 'Bhasma Aarti Darshan' several times

Speaking of the match, at the Holkar Stadium, known for its batting-friendly conditions and short boundaries, both teams will be looking to gain the upper hand in the third match. India will be keen to address their bowling concerns after conceding 250 runs in Ranchi, while the West Indies will look to carry forward the momentum from their record chase.

--IANS

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