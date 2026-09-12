September 12, 2026 8:02 PM हिंदी

Salman Khan’s 'Maatrubhumi' release date to be announced soon after CBFC review!

Salman Khan’s 'Maatrubhumi' release date to be announced soon after CBFC review!

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Salman Khan’s forthcoming war drama, 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', which was ealier called, 'Battle of Galwan', is one of the most anticipated films, adding to the buzz with every update.

As movie buffs wait with bated breath for some new update regarding the project, the sources claim that the makers will be announcing the release date for the Salman starrer as soon as (CBFC Central Board of Film Certification) watches the film.

The source further claimed that the work for 'Maatrubhumi' is almost finished, with only some VFX portions remaining.

A source close to the film shared, “Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is almost ready. Just a few portions of the VFX are still in process, and the film is going to offer an absolutely spectacular theatrical experience like never before. As soon as all the relevant departments, including the CBFC, have watched the film, the makers will announce the release date. As of now, the censor board has not seen the film. Further updates will follow once the film reaches its final stage ahead of its public release.”

Made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, the movie is a cinematic adaptation of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash on June 15, 2020, when our Indian soldiers clashed with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

The movie will focus on Colonel Santosh Babu (Played by Salman Khan) and the 16 Bihar Regimet, who were tasked with enforcing a disengagement agreement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Backed by Salman Khan Films, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh as the leading lady.

Salman's lineup further includes Vamshi Paidipally's 'SVC 63', co-starring Nayanthara, and an untitled thriller with Raj & DK.

In addition to this, Salman has returned as the host for the beloved reality show 'Bigg Boss 20'.

--IANS

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