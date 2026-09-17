From GDP to startups: Key numbers tracking India’s economic and infrastructure growth as PM Modi turns 76

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday turned 76 with his tenure marked by expansion across India's economy, financial inclusion, infrastructure and startup ecosystem.

Several key numbers highlight the scale of changes recorded during his time as prime minister. On of them is India's real gross domestic product (GDP) which grew 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2026-27 with manufacturing and services supporting the expansion.

As per government data, real gross value added rose 8.2 per cent, while investment grew 11.9 per cent, household consumption increased 7.1 per cent and exports rose 12 per cent.

Apart from that, India's nominal GDP is estimated at around $4.15 trillion that underscores the expansion of the world's major emerging economy despite global trade and geopolitical uncertainties.

In addition, India's foreign exchange reserves also rose to a record $785.7 billion in the week ended September 4, according to Reserve Bank of India data.

The reserves have increased for 10 consecutive weeks and surged nearly $120 billion over that period. Also, India is the world's fourth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves.

Moreover, the number of beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana stood at 59.21 crore as of September 2, according to the government, while deposits in the accounts totalled Rs 3.17 lakh crore and 41.39 crore RuPay debit cards had been issued.

Women accounted for 32.98 crore accounts, while 46.03 crore beneficiaries were in rural and semi-urban areas, the official data said.

On the infrastructure front, the nation's national highway network under PM Modi's leadership has expanded to 146,572 km from 91,287 km in fiscal 2013-14.

The Economic Survey said average annual highway construction rose to 9,704 km during 2014-25, compared with 4,174 km during 2004-14.

Under his guidance, the number of startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has risen to more than 2.47 lakh as of August 2026 from 502 in 2016

Meanwhile, Startup India rules have also increased the turnover threshold for startup recognition to Rs 200 crore, while DeepTech startups have a higher ceiling of Rs 300 crore.

--IANS

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