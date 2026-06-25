From classrooms to digital space: China’s assimilation drive erases Mongolian culture

Abuja, June 25 (IANS) China’s Inner Mongolia stands as a warning of how authoritarian governance can suppress peaceful minority communities, not because they pose a security threat but because they represent diversity, a report has highlighted.

With advanced algorithms steadily marginalising Mongolian voices in the digital sphere, the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) assimilation campaign reveals an underlying premise, that cultural distinctiveness is a problem to be managed. The consequences extend beyond linguistic and cultural loss, raising questions about the moral credibility of a system that prioritises homogeneity over humanity, according to a report in Uganda-based media outlet PML Daily.

“China’s assimilation campaign in Inner Mongolia has entered a new and disturbing phase. Once confined to classrooms and official institutions, the suppression of Mongolian culture now extends into the digital sphere, erasing the last refuge of Mongolian speakers: online communities,” the report noted.

It cited a January 2026 report by PEN America and the Southern Mongolian Human Rights Information Centre, which documented the systematic removal of Mongolian-language content from Chinese platforms, with chat groups dismantled, accounts deleted, and cultural spaces silenced.

“This is not a reaction to separatism or unrest. Inner Mongolia has never posed a separatist threat. Instead, it is a proactive programme of cultural erasure targeting one of China’s most peaceful minorities,” it added.

The report noted that the assimilation drive began in 2020 when Beijing rolled out a policy requiring Mandarin to be the language of instruction for subjects such as literature, history, and politics.

“This sparked the largest protests Inner Mongolia had seen in decades. By 2023, schools had fully transitioned to Mandarin-only instruction, cutting Mongolian classes even in kindergartens. The gaokao, China’s crucial college entrance exam, was de-Mongolianised, and by 2026, bonus points for minority candidates were halved,” PML Daily mentioned.

“Officials framed these changes as opportunities, arguing that Mandarin proficiency boosts career prospects. But the underlying intent was clear: to economically and socially pressure Mongolians into abandoning their native tongue,” it further stated.

Having reshaped education, the report said, the campaign has moved online, targeting Mongolian-language chat groups, content creators, and diaspora-connected networks. The digital purge is shutting down one of the last public spaces where Mongolian is actively used, reducing the language to a cultural symbol rather than a living medium of daily communication.

Highlighting the widespread crackdown on minority identities by the Chinese authorities, the report said: “China’s ‘second-generation’ ethnic policy favours fusion over accommodation. It views the persistence of minority identities not as a reality to be managed but as a problem to be solved. Inner Mongolia demonstrates that assimilation is not about responding to instability but about proactively eliminating diversity. The CCP’s governance model prioritises uniformity, even when dealing with minorities who have never posed a challenge to national security.”

--IANS

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