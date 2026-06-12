June 12, 2026 12:24 PM हिंदी

France settle into Boston base ahead of FIFA WC 2026 campaign

France settle into Boston base ahead of FIFA WC 2026 campaign/ Credit: Equipe de France/X

Boston, June 12 (IANS) France held its first training session in Boston at Bentley University, with Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise all taking part.

After having arrived in Boston on Wednesday, France kicks off its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Senegal in New Jersey on June 16, before facing Iraq in Philadelphia on June 22 and then taking on Norway at Boston Stadium in Foxborough four days later.

The team is working to adapt to the time difference and its new surroundings, reports Xinhua

"I think it varies from person to person; some people have more trouble adjusting quickly than others. I think it might take a day, two, or three to adjust," goalkeeper Brice Samba said when asked about jet lag.

"Starting yesterday, we started following the American schedule when it comes to meals, so little by little things will fall into place and we'll be adjusted to life here."

Defender Maxence Lacroix said he was impressed by the team's base in Boston. "It's unbelievable. We are really happy to be here. It's going to be a beautiful adventure for us. And yeah, like we say, we are ready to play," Lacroix said.

"I think we have to take it game by game. We have a really good team, of course, but we also have good opponents. In this World Cup, you have the best players in the world and the best teams. So we have to stay focused on ourselves and what we have."

Lacroix said appearing at the World Cup fulfilled a long-held ambition. "It's a big dream. It's like a Christmas gift. I'm really proud to be here and to represent my country," he said.

Didier Deschamps’ men headed into the 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 with ambitions of becoming only the second European nation to contest the tournament decider three times in a row, after West Germany achieved the feat between 1982 and 1990.

They travelled to North America intent on erasing the memory of the devastating defeat to Argentina in Qatar.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Govt unveils draft rules to simplify broadcasting regulations, boost ease of business

Govt unveils draft rules to simplify broadcasting regulations, boost ease of business

Gold, silver gain up to 2 pc amid optimism over West Asia peace talks

Gold, silver gain up to 2 pc amid optimism over West Asia peace talks

realme P4R 5G: Bringing an 8000mAh battery experience to under Rs 20,000 segment

realme P4R 5G: Bringing an 8000mAh battery experience to the under Rs 20,000 segment

RGV calls ‘Obsession’ a reality check for an industry chasing stars, remakes and bloated spectacles

RGV calls ‘Obsession’ a reality check for an industry chasing stars, remakes and bloated spectacles

Bangladesh: Awami League raises alarm over political violence after party activist's killing in Jashore

Bangladesh: Awami League raises alarm over political violence after party activist's killing in Jashore

Patralekhaa reflects on learning a new skill in ‘Heer Sara’

Patralekhaa reflects on learning a new skill in ‘Heer Sara’

FIFA WC 2026: Korea roar back from a goal down to beat Czechia 3-1 in Group A opener

FIFA WC 2026: Korea roar back from a goal down to beat Czechia 2-1 in Group A opener

Bangladesh halts construction of massive Lord Ram statue amid alleged extremist pressure

Bangladesh halts construction of massive Lord Ram statue amid alleged extremist pressure

Ryan Reynolds recalls having every broken bone on ‘left side’ after being hit by drunk driver at 18

Ryan Reynolds recalls having every broken bone on ‘left side’ after being hit by drunk driver at 18

Ankush’s fastest ton helps Chambal Ghariyals pull off record chase in Madhya Pradesh League

Ankush’s fastest ton helps Chambal Ghariyals pull off record chase in Madhya Pradesh League