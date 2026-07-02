Football: Rangers sign former Sunderland captain Dan Neil on a three-year deal

Glasgow, July 1 (IANS) Scottish Premiership club Rangers have completed the signing of midfielder Dan Neil on a three-year contract, the club announced on Wednesday. The 24-year-old joins the Glasgow outfit after leaving Sunderland as a free agent, bringing with him considerable Championship experience and leadership credentials.

A product of Sunderland's Academy of Light, Neil made 201 senior appearances for the Black Cats, scoring 12 goals during his time with the club. He also captained Sunderland to promotion to the Premier League through the 2024-25 Championship play-offs, leading the side to a dramatic 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Neil featured in 47 league matches and scored twice during Sunderland's promotion-winning campaign, helping the club return to England's top flight after an eight-year absence.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town, making 16 Championship appearances as the Tractor Boys secured promotion to the Premier League.

Expressing his delight after completing the move, Neil said joining Rangers marked an exciting new chapter in his career.

"It is a new chapter for me, and I am really excited to be signing for Rangers. I'm really looking forward to what the next few years can bring. I have played for Sunderland for a number of years, and the weight and expectation of the fans to win every week and the feeling of it making or breaking people's weekends is something that drives me," he said in an official release.

"I've spoken to many people who have been here, and they said it's a very similar feeling, and as a character and a person, that really drives me to give 110 per cent day in and day out, and I need that in my career," he added.

Rangers manager Derek McInnes welcomed the signing, describing Neil as an important addition to his squad. "I'm absolutely delighted to welcome Dan to the club. He will be an excellent addition to our squad. He is a technically gifted midfielder who is strong in possession, can contribute goals, and brings tremendous energy to the team," he said.

"At 24, we are signing a player who is hungry and ambitious, but who already possesses significant experience and leadership qualities, having captained Sunderland to promotion to the Premier League in 2025. I'm really looking forward to working with Dan throughout pre-season as we prepare for the challenges ahead," McInnes added.

--IANS

sds/bsk/