April 30, 2026 11:23 PM हिंदी

Harshvardhan Rane gains 12 kgs in 6 months for 'Force 3'

Harshvardhan Rane gains 12 kgs in 6 months for 'Force 3'

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming action entertainer, "Force 3".

Recently, the 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor shared that he had been asked to reach a weight of 93 kgs for an action sequence of the film, and on Thursday, Harshvardhan shared that he has finally reached his goal weight.

He also disclosed that he ended up gaining a total of 12 kgs within just 6 months, all on the behest of his director.

Posting a couple of motivating pictures from his time in the gym, he wrote on his official Instagram handle, "Gained 12 kg in 6 months for #FORCE3, touched 93 KG today on my directors demand for the role @bhav.dhulia (sic)."

Harshvardhan has been sharing constant updates regarding his weight gain journey for "Force 3" on social media.

Previously, he revealed that he has 3 kgs more to gain to reach his target weight.

Taking to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle, Harshvardhan posted a video of himself doing an intense workout.

"Have to gain 3 more kg for #Force3! @rohityson This is tough Sir!," he added the text to the post.

"Force 3" went on the floor in March this year with the Gujarat schedule of the much-discussed drama.

Harshvardhan had shared a clip of himself taking the divine blessing before starting the shoot.

Sharing the professional update with his Instagram family, he wrote, "May the #FORCE 3 with us (Trishul emoji) Dir by @bhav.dhulia..Written by @simaabhashmi 1st schedule in #Gujrat."

Moreover, Harshvardhan's lineup also includes director Omung Kumar's next titled "Silaa".

Produced by Omung Kumar, along with Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India, the project also features

Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra in prominent roles, along with others.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Shubman Gill’s 43 sets up easy chase as Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill’s 43 sets up easy chase as GT beat RCB by 4 wickets

PM Modi attends the Heads of Mission conference​

PM Modi attends Heads of Missions conference​

Barcelona one step away from glory, Madrid under pressure

La Liga: Barcelona one step away from glory, Madrid under pressure

Theegala, Bhatia attract attention at Doral’s Championship

Golf: Theegala, Bhatia attract attention at Doral’s Championship

Indian quartet gears up for showdown MCB Ladies Classic Mauritius at the scenic Legends Course in Port Louis (Mauritius) from Friday. Photo credit: golfxyz.com

Golf: Indian quartet gears up for Mauritius showdown

Calcutta HC rejects Trinamool plea against ECI directive on central staff for counting duty

Calcutta HC rejects Trinamool plea against ECI directive on central staff for counting duty

Franchises finalise squads at player Draft & Auction for Rugby Premier League as women’s franchises make historic debut in Season 2.

Rugby Premier League: Franchises finalise squads at Draft & Auction as women’s franchises make historic debut

A teary-eyed Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra: Don't know how I am going to cope up

A teary-eyed Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra: Don't know how I am going to cope up

Title race heats up as Arsenal face Fulham test

Premier League: Title race heats up as Arsenal face Fulham test

Kolkata: Security forces are deployed after a scuffle reportedly broke out between BJP and TMC leaders in front of the strong room outside Netaji Indoor Stadium, amid allegations by the TMC that attempts were being made to open ballot boxes without the presence of authorised representatives of concerned political parties, in Kolkata district of West Bengal on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (IANS/Kuntal Chakrabarty)

Bengal: EC to monitor situation to prevent post-poll violence​