Harshvardhan Rane gains 12 kgs in 6 months for 'Force 3'

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming action entertainer, "Force 3".

Recently, the 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor shared that he had been asked to reach a weight of 93 kgs for an action sequence of the film, and on Thursday, Harshvardhan shared that he has finally reached his goal weight.

He also disclosed that he ended up gaining a total of 12 kgs within just 6 months, all on the behest of his director.

Posting a couple of motivating pictures from his time in the gym, he wrote on his official Instagram handle, "Gained 12 kg in 6 months for #FORCE3, touched 93 KG today on my directors demand for the role @bhav.dhulia (sic)."

Harshvardhan has been sharing constant updates regarding his weight gain journey for "Force 3" on social media.

Previously, he revealed that he has 3 kgs more to gain to reach his target weight.

Taking to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle, Harshvardhan posted a video of himself doing an intense workout.

"Have to gain 3 more kg for #Force3! @rohityson This is tough Sir!," he added the text to the post.

"Force 3" went on the floor in March this year with the Gujarat schedule of the much-discussed drama.

Harshvardhan had shared a clip of himself taking the divine blessing before starting the shoot.

Sharing the professional update with his Instagram family, he wrote, "May the #FORCE 3 with us (Trishul emoji) Dir by @bhav.dhulia..Written by @simaabhashmi 1st schedule in #Gujrat."

Moreover, Harshvardhan's lineup also includes director Omung Kumar's next titled "Silaa".

Produced by Omung Kumar, along with Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India, the project also features

Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra in prominent roles, along with others.

--IANS

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