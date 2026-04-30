April 30, 2026 11:23 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli questions umpires after Holder's catch call ended Patidar’s stay

Virat Kohli questions umpires after Jason Holder's catch call that ended Rajat Patidar’s stay in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 during the clash between Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Photo credit: IANS

Ahmedabad, April 30 (IANS) A dramatic moment unfolded at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as Virat Kohli found himself at the centre of attention during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Known for his passion and intensity on the field, Kohli was seen questioning the fourth umpire following a controversial catch taken by Jason Holder to dismiss skipper Rajat Patidar.

The situation developed during an important phase of the first innings when RCB were trying to build a solid platform. In the eighth over, Patidar, who was batting on 19, attempted to play a pull shot to increase the scoring rate. Holder reacted quickly, diving forward to complete a low catch, while Kagiso Rabada was also closing in, nearly resulting in a collision between the two fielders.

Replays of the incident appeared inconclusive on whether the ball had touched the ground. Despite the concern, the third umpire cleared the catch after a review, and Patidar was adjudged out. This left Kohli and the RCB camp visibly unhappy with the decision that went against them at a crucial stage of the match.

Kohli, who had earlier provided a quick start with 28 runs off just 13 balls, was later seen near the boundary rope engaging in a lengthy conversation with the fourth umpire. His reaction suggested that he was seeking clarity on the decision, particularly given the lack of clear evidence in the replays.

Patidar’s wicket came as a major setback for RCB, especially given his recent form and importance in the middle order. After the captain's wicket, RCB lost three more wickets in a span of just 4 overs.

Amid the collapse, Padikkal stood firm and continued to fight. He rotated the strike well and found boundaries regularly to keep the scoreboard moving. But his resistance ended when Rashid Khan bowled a brilliant delivery to clean him up. Padikkal scored 40 off 24 balls, including five fours and two sixes. Despite Padikkal's heroics, RCB got bowled out for just 155 runs in 19.2 overs as Arshad Khan shone with three wickets.

--IANS

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