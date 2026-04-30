PGTI CEO Johl meets the principal secretary to CM to discuss golf potential in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, April 30 (IANS) Amandeep Johl, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), met Subodh Kumar Singh, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, to discuss opportunities for the development and promotion of golf in the state.

A key focus of the discussions was the development of international-standard golf courses in Naya Raipur and the potential to host a world-class tournament on the DP World Tour in the future, thereby placing the region firmly on the global golfing map.

Also present during the meeting were Shri Ankit Anand, IAS, Chairman, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Development Authority (NRDA), and Shri Rajat Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Chhattisgarh.

The discussions focused on the long-term potential of developing golf infrastructure and strengthening the ecosystem for the sport in Chhattisgarh. Deliberations included the possibilities of creating world-class golfing facilities, promoting sports tourism, encouraging youth participation, and positioning the state as an emerging destination for golf and allied economic activities.

The successful staging of the SECL Chhattisgarh Open highlighted Nava Raipur’s emergence as an important venue on the Indian professional golf circuit and reflected the growing spread of the sport beyond its traditional centres. The meeting also discussed avenues for developing new golf courses and related infrastructure in the state, which could help enhance sports tourism, generate employment, support hospitality and allied sectors, and position Chhattisgarh as a future destination for professional golf.

Amandeep Johl briefed the officials on the growing profile of professional golf in India, the expansion of the DP World PGTI calendar, and the opportunities that golf can generate in areas such as tourism, hospitality, employment, and international sporting engagement.

The meeting also explored avenues for collaboration between the state government and DP World PGTI to promote golf development initiatives and future events in Chhattisgarh.

--IANS

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