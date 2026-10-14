'First time my dad will watch me live in a stadium,' says Harmanpreet ahead of ACT Punjab

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Indian men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh has described the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 as a special occasion for the national team, with the tournament set to bring international hockey back to Punjab from October 27 to November 5, celebrating a state that has shaped generations of Indian hockey players.

India will compete alongside Malaysia, South Korea, China, Japan, and Bangladesh in the six-team tournament, which will be hosted across Jalandhar and Mohali. The competition marks the second time India will stage the men’s edition of the Asian Champions Trophy, following Chennai’s hosting in 2023.

For Harmanpreet, the tournament carries a personal significance, with the Indian skipper anticipating the opportunity to play an international match in his home state in front of family members.

“It’s going to be a special occasion for the entire team, especially for the players who belong to Punjab because it’s the first time that we will be wearing India jersey at an international tournament in Punjab,” said India captain Harmanpreet Singh.

“My entire family is expected to be at the stadium watching me play an international match together from the venue for the first time, including my father who has never seen me play for the country while sitting inside the stadium,” added Harmanpreet, the first Indian captain to lead the country in two Asian Games gold medal triumphs, and that too in consecutive editions.

The tournament is expected to place the spotlight on Punjab’s longstanding contribution to Indian hockey. From grassroots academies and village playing fields to the international stage, the state has produced some of the country’s most celebrated players, including Udham Singh, Balbir Singh Sr, Manpreet Singh, and Harmanpreet himself.

Jalandhar, in particular, remains closely linked to the sport’s history, with hockey-playing communities in Sansarpur and Mithapur nurturing generations of talent. The Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium at Burlton Park will host the opening ceremony and league-stage matches from October 27 to November 2.

The competition will then move to Mohali’s Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium, where the semi-finals and medal matches are scheduled for November 4 and 5.

India enter the tournament as the defending champions and the most successful side in its history, having lifted the Asian Champions Trophy five times, in 2011, 2016, 2018 (joint winners), 2023, and 2024. The reigning Asian Games champions will begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Jalandhar on October 27.

The six participating teams will face each other once in the league stage, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals. The tournament offers India an opportunity to defend their title while competing in front of supporters in a region where hockey remains deeply embedded in the sporting culture.

Beyond the contest for continental honours, the return of international hockey gives Punjab an opportunity to showcase its sporting infrastructure and reconnect local supporters with the national team. For players such as Harmanpreet, the occasion will also bring the experience of representing India closer to home, adding a personal dimension to an important tournament on the Asian hockey calendar.

--IANS

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