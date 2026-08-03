China pressurised Nepal over conference on Tibetan studies: Report

Lhasa, Aug 3 (IANS) Just weeks after China’s new 'Ethnic Unity and Progress Law' came into effect, the country has pressured Nepal over an upcoming Tibetan studies conference in Kathmandu, a report has revealed.

"This development is the latest sign that Beijing is expanding its campaign of transnational repression into academic discourse as part of its broader efforts to turn Tibetology into an ideological tool that reinforces the state’s vision of a unified Chinese national identity, while silencing scholarship that challenges its official narrative," a report by the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) mentioned.

Kathmandu is set to host the 17th Seminar of the International Association for Tibetan Studies (IATS) from August 23 to August 29; however, according to media reports, the Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has decided not to send its researchers in an official capacity to the seminar to ‘avoid jeopardising the conference and to ease Chinese pressure on Nepal.’

According to the report, Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Zhang Maoming met on July 21, where Zhang raised China’s concerns about presumed statements critical of China.

"Citing a senior Nepalese foreign ministry official, the Kathmandu Post on July 22 reported that the Chinese Ambassador raised concerns that ‘some individuals could speak against China and in support of Tibet and urged officials to make sure that no such things happen," it stated.

There was no formal diplomatic protest or written demand for cancellation; the report stressed that China’s actions led to the withdrawal of CTA researchers.

"The significance of this incident extends well beyond a single academic conference. Beijing is institutionalising a system in which diplomacy, repressive domestic legislation implemented outside China’s borders, and state-directed academic scholarship reinforce one another," said Tencho Gyatso, President of the ICT.

"The new Ethnic Unity and Progress Law, together with China’s efforts to recast Tibetology as a vehicle for ‘forging a strong sense of the Chinese national community,’ is designed to advance the forced assimilation of Tibetans while reshaping international understanding of Tibet. Global governments and academic institutions must recognise this as part of Beijing’s broader pattern to eliminate Tibetan identity and expand its transnational repression and call for the repeal of this repressive law," she added.

The majority of Nepali citizens from its northern region bordering Tibet share cultural and religious traditions with Tibetan people, and Nepal also hosts a considerable size of Tibetan refugee community.

According to the report, Bejing’s latest intervention over the IATS seminar in Kathmandu fits a broader pattern of China’s efforts to control all international discussions on matters relating to Tibet. It stated that China is also sending delegates to the seminar, which is an independent academic conference.

"The reported participation of the state-controlled China Tibetology Research Centre at an independent academic forum is a cause of major concern as the centre has been mandated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to drive a narrative that advances its forced assimilation agenda," the report highlighted.

–IANS

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